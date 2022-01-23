Fishermen duo rescues teen boys stranded in sea in seach for clams

Two fishermen rescued two 15-year-old teenagers who were stranded in the sea while searching for clams off the Satpati coast on Saturday evening.

The boys, Omkar Gharat and Rohan Bhaiskar, were stuck in 6 feet deep water when the fishermen, who were fishing on a raft, spotted them. The boys were rescued and rushed to a nearby clinic and were discharged later.

A group of 6 boys from Navli in Palghar had entered the water near Satpati coast in search of clams, usually found under rocks in shallow waters of the coast. The group would regularly catch clams to sell them in the local market and earn money.

While 4 of them stepped away after a sizeable catch, Gharat and Bhaiskar continued their search and while doing so, the high tide set in, causing a rise in the water level. As it was getting dark, one of the boys switched on the torch on his mobile and called for help, which caught the fishermen’s attention. Pritam Meher and Sandeep Padekar were fishing when they saw the flashlight and sensed trouble.

Upon reaching close to the two boys, the fishers pulled them onto the raft using ropes. “The boys had swallowed seawater and muck. If we had reached the spot late, the two would have met a watery grave,” said Meher.

After the incident came to light, the Satpati gram panchayat said that it will honour Padekar and Meher on Republic Day.