Five apprehended in Mulund robbery, car seized

Mumbai Five people have been arrested in connection with the Mulund robbery, where four men had barged into the office of an angadia and robbed ₹ 1 crore at gunpoint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mulund police said, “One accused is a native of Uttar Pradesh and a known criminal, who has previous cases of robbery and other offences against him.”

An officer with the investigating team added that they have also seized a car that was used in the robbery to escape and recovered most of the stolen booty.

The incident occurred in broad daylight around 3 pm on February 2, when an owner of the angadia office and his two employees were working in the office in Mulund West, around 200 metre away from the Mulund police station. Four men barged into the office, two of them were carrying pistols. They threatened them and removed the cash from drawers and kept it in a bag. They then locked the office from outside and boarded a car and fled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five to six teams were formed from zone 7 soon after the victim reported to the police about the incident. Several teams of the Mumbai crime branch’s property cell were also conducting an inquiry.

But Mulund police station’s team managed to trace the vehicle in Kharghar where the accused changed the number plate and went to Karjat, where they distributed the robbed money. Four accused are residents of Karjat and neighbouring areas, while one accused is a native of Uttar Pradesh and hide in Indore, said a crime branch officer.

“We first apprehended two persons in Karjat and after interrogating them, we got details of another accused in Indore. With the help of Indore police, the accused was nabbed there. We have detained a total of five suspects as of now. The officers are on their way to bring them to Mumbai and will reach by night,” said a senior officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a preliminary investigation, it appears that someone known to the Angadia business might be involved and tipped off the accused about the cash.

At the time of incident, the accused were captured in the CCTV camera installed at the office, in which two accused are seen threatening the owner and the staff with pistols and removing cash from drawers. The vehicle used by the accused has also been captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area.