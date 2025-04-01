Flat sale clauses can’t justify delay in conveyance: HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has ruled that developers cannot use clauses in sale agreements to indefinitely delay the execution of conveyance deeds in favour of housing societies and flat purchasers. Statutory rules under the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act (MOFA), 1963, lay down a fixed timeline of four months for execution of conveyance, which formally transfers ownership of the land and building to the housing society, the court said. It declared as void “any clause in the agreement for sale that attempts to override or nullify this statutory obligation”, saying they were inconsistent with MOFA. Representational image (HT PHOTO)

“More than 30 years have now passed since the execution of the initial agreements, and yet no conveyance has been executed in favour of the housing society. Such a long delay, without any justifiable cause, is not only contrary to the letter and spirit of MOFA, but also prejudicial to the rights of the flat purchasers,” the single judge bench of justice Amit Borkar said while dismissing the petition filed by Lok Housing and Construction Limited.

The developer had approached the high court, challenging an order issued by the District Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies on March 21, 2017. The order granted unilateral deemed conveyance to Lok Everest Co-operative Housing Society (CHS) in Mulund for an area of 5,220 square metres comprising the building and the land on which it stood, along with common areas in the layout such as open spaces, measuring 17,288 square metres.

The developer contended that Lok Everest CHS was formed by purchasers of flats in one building located on plot number 4, while other buildings in the layout were yet to be developed; and it was not possible to physically bifurcate the entire layout into smaller plots to allow deemed conveyance to individual societies in isolation.

Before the high court, the developer’s counsel relied on a government resolution dated February 25, 2011 which said that in cases where construction of some of the buildings in a single layout remained incomplete, it would not be feasible to execute a conveyance deed for part of the property.

The lawyer further pointed out that in the agreement for sale, it was clearly mentioned that the conveyance deed would be executed only upon completion of the entire development scheme, in favour of a federation of all housing societies within the layout. The district deputy registrar should not have granted deemed conveyance to an individual society in the layout, the lawyer said.

The court took note of the fact that while flats were sold to individual buyers 1995 onwards, Lok Everest CHS was registered in 2006, and the developer made no efforts to execute conveyance in favour of the housing society till it was granted unilateral deemed conveyance in 2017.

The delay in execution of conveyance could not be justified by relying upon contractual clauses, the court said. This was because rule 9 in the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Rules, 1964 mandated developers to execute the conveyance within four months of the date on which a co-operative housing society is registered or an association of flat buyers is duly constituted.

“This obligation cannot be evaded on the basis of private contractual stipulations that seek to indefinitely defer the promoter’s duty,” the single-judge bench said. It further clarified that section 11 of MOFA is a salutary provision enacted with the express object of vesting title of the property in housing societies formed by flat purchasers, thereby putting an end to the developer’s control over the land and the buildings once flats are allotted and consideration is paid.