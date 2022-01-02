Follow ‘extreme’ Covid-appropriate behaviour, Mumbai civic body tells citizens

With the daily surge in Covid cases continuing in Mumbai on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to all citizens to strictly follow ‘extreme’ Covid-appropriate behaviour, wear masks in public places, and avoid crowded places.

As the city reported 7,792 new Covid cases, BMC urged Mumbaiites to ‘act responsibly,’ but not to panic as 90% of the hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant. On Sunday, Mumbai reported zero deaths due to Covid. In December, zero deaths were reported on a total of seven days spread across the month. Total deaths in the city are now at 16,377.

The surge in cases reported since the last week of December has resulted in a 252% increase in Covid cases in Mumbai in December, in comparison to the month of November. According to the figures from the state government, Mumbai reported a total of 21,585 Covid cases in December, in comparison to 6,125 reported throughout November.

In a statement on Sunday, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday night, “I appeal to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines. I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. There is no reason to panic, but at the same time, all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid-appropriate behaviour. Mask is mandatory in the public and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places. All of us must join hands to tide over this new wave.”

In his statement Chahal said, out of the total cases detected in Mumbai today, 89% are asymptomatic. Only 503 patients among those who tested positive on Sunday were hospitalised, out of which 56 cases were put on Oxygen beds. “As of today, 90% of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant,” Chahal added. At present, out of the 30,565 covid-19 beds in Mumbai, 3059 are vacant, according to BMC.

The surge in Covid-19 cases indicates Mumbai is in the third wave, according to experts and authorities. Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister for environment and tourism, and guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, on Sunday, took to social media and said, “In the past 2 days BMC has changed the reporting method Covid cases and added number of asymptomatic patients/ hospital beds/O2 beds being occupied to avoid unnecessary panic. Fear and panic kept aside, extreme caution and Covid Appropriate Behaviour is a must as we are in the midst of the third wave.”

BMC also issued a detailed circular on Friday with guidelines for Covid patients in home isolation. According to this circular, only those patients who are asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic, or elderly or co-morbid patients after evaluation by BMC and consultation with the family doctor, can be in home isolation. This is provided they have a separate toilet and bathroom, attached to the room they are isolating in, apart from the family contacts in their home. Patients in home isolation must have a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, face mask, gloves, sanitiser.