Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Following leopard cub’s head stuck in bottle, rescuers say waste dumped by people affect animals adversely
mumbai news

Following leopard cub’s head stuck in bottle, rescuers say waste dumped by people affect animals adversely

The recent incident of a leopard cub’s head stuck in a plastic bottle at Badlapur’s Goregaon has once again raised concerns over the waste being dumped by people in the open that end up affecting the animals adversely; the rescuers claim that the increase in farmhouses in forest areas has led to dumping of waste
Following the incident of a leopard cub’s head stuck in a plastic bottle, animal rescuers say waste dumped by people affect animals adversely. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 08:15 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Badlapur

The recent incident of a leopard cub’s head stuck in a plastic bottle at Badlapur’s Goregaon has once again raised concerns over the waste being dumped by people in the open that end up affecting the animals adversely.

The Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue (WARR), Kalyan claimed that the increase in farmhouses in forest areas has led to dumping of waste in the premises and in the future it would be a serious threat for animals and birds.

“Several farm houses have come up in such isolated areas and when people visit these farm houses, they throw waste negligently. There is no watch on the waste management in these areas. The bottle in which the leopard cub’s head was stuck also was used by people and dumped on the road with little water in it. Such behaviour by humans should stop to protect the animals. For these, the authorities will also have to come up with a plan for managing waste,” said Suhas Pawar, secretary, WARR.

RELATED STORIES

Forest officials from Badlapur, Vangni, also claimed that there are several farm houses coming up in these areas with many people visiting them.

“These areas do not have any waste management programmes. There are farmhouses in these areas and as these places do not come under municipal corporations, the waste management is also not in place. Our staff try to inform the farmhouse visitors to not allow dumping in the premises. However, people visiting these places end up dumping waste,” said an officer of Badlapur forest team.

The Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) that has been rescuing several wild animals said that some of the major threats to the animals and birds are throwing of plastic bottles, masks, nets used at construction sites and sharp objects at public places or water bodies.

“We have been rescuing many wild animals that get stuck in the waste thrown by us. Last year, we rescued a rat snake stuck inside a beer can. Before that, we rescued a cobra with a plastic ring stuck on the body,” said Aditya Patil, president, WWA.

The association has also raised concerns over throwing of used masks in public places, leading to a threat to animals and birds.

“Also, since the last two years, people have been throwing masks without cutting the sides that get entangled in animals’ necks or legs,” added Patil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP