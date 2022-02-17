Following leopard cub’s head stuck in bottle, rescuers say waste dumped by people affect animals adversely

The recent incident of a leopard cub’s head stuck in a plastic bottle at Badlapur’s Goregaon has once again raised concerns over the waste being dumped by people in the open that end up affecting the animals adversely.

The Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue (WARR), Kalyan claimed that the increase in farmhouses in forest areas has led to dumping of waste in the premises and in the future it would be a serious threat for animals and birds.

“Several farm houses have come up in such isolated areas and when people visit these farm houses, they throw waste negligently. There is no watch on the waste management in these areas. The bottle in which the leopard cub’s head was stuck also was used by people and dumped on the road with little water in it. Such behaviour by humans should stop to protect the animals. For these, the authorities will also have to come up with a plan for managing waste,” said Suhas Pawar, secretary, WARR.

Forest officials from Badlapur, Vangni, also claimed that there are several farm houses coming up in these areas with many people visiting them.

“These areas do not have any waste management programmes. There are farmhouses in these areas and as these places do not come under municipal corporations, the waste management is also not in place. Our staff try to inform the farmhouse visitors to not allow dumping in the premises. However, people visiting these places end up dumping waste,” said an officer of Badlapur forest team.

The Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) that has been rescuing several wild animals said that some of the major threats to the animals and birds are throwing of plastic bottles, masks, nets used at construction sites and sharp objects at public places or water bodies.

“We have been rescuing many wild animals that get stuck in the waste thrown by us. Last year, we rescued a rat snake stuck inside a beer can. Before that, we rescued a cobra with a plastic ring stuck on the body,” said Aditya Patil, president, WWA.

The association has also raised concerns over throwing of used masks in public places, leading to a threat to animals and birds.

“Also, since the last two years, people have been throwing masks without cutting the sides that get entangled in animals’ necks or legs,” added Patil.

