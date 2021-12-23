Food for jab: BMC incentivises vaccination for ragpickers of Dharavi

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to distribute food grain packets as an incentive to ragpickers of Dharavi for getting vaccinated and has organised a special vaccination drive targeting this group of unorganised labour, on December 24 and 25.

The food grain packets will be distributed after the ragpickers get inoculated at the vaccine centres, along with packets of hand wash, sanitisers, and masks.

Approximately 2,500 rag pickers have already been identified by BMC’s G/North ward, which has jurisdiction over the Dharavi area. The civic solid waste management department started mobilisation work among ragpickers this week, with the help of local non-governmental organisations and other social groups working in Dharavi.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward said, “We have identified approximately 2,000-2,500 ragpickers as beneficiaries for this drive. BMC has tied up with Clean up foundation for distribution of food grain packets.”

The drive will take place at the Dharavi Pumping station, at Sant Rohidas Road, in Dharavi, between 9 am and 6 pm. To avoid crowding at the vaccination centre, BMC has distributed coupons with time slots to all rag pickers. A senior civic official said, “Each day, we plan to vaccinate 1000 beneficiaries.”

“Most rag-pickers are reluctant to get health care, not just regarding Covid, but otherwise as well. They ignore their health. Covid vaccination requires registration on the Cowin portal and documentation. Ragpickers usually do not have access to devices for such registration, and may or may not have their documents in place. We already held counselling sessions with them for this. Civic officials and the NGO workers are taking care of the registration processes for each of these beneficiaries,” the officer added.

Civic officials noticed that ragpickers were not keen to get vaccinated and some of them did not have sufficient information about the need and benefits of getting vaccinated. Hence, the civic body has decided to distribute food grains after the beneficiaries get their shots.

Ragpickers also are most exposed to infections due to the nature of their work, and the exposure they have to their surrounding environment, civic authorities said. “To effectively break the chain of the spread of the virus, vaccination of this group is an important step,” the officer quoted above added.