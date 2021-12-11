For first time since May 2020, Navi Mumbai Covid cases drop below 1,000

For the first time since May 2020, the number of cases in Navi Mumbai in November are less than 1,000 as the month saw 767 positive Covid cases. Even as the positive cases reported per month after the second wave was declining, on an average, more than 1,000 cases were being reported each month in Navi Mumbai. The highest was reported in April this year with 26,930 cases.

In March 2020, when the pandemic started, the first month had 12 cases and increased to 218 in April and crossed 1,000 in May with 1,973 cases. The highest in 2020 was in August with 10,764 cases. In 2020, the total number of cases reported was 51,002.

In 2021, in January, the cases started with 2,007 positive cases and had the highest in April with 26,930 cases that started declining from May, with a total of 5,618 cases.

“The higher number of vaccination and also herd immunity played a role in the decline of the cases. Moreover, we have been doing targetted testing to find the maximum number of cases that has helped us in controlling the spread,” a medical officer from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Till now, 1.09 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have tested positive since March 2020, of which 10,853 were below 18 years and 98,472 above 18. In Navi Mumbai, till now 12.02 lakh people have got their first jab, of which 8.59 lakh have received their second jab as well.