Mumbai: The forest department on Tuesday busted an illegal ‘zoo’ operated by a father-and-son pair in Dadar’s Shivaji Park and found in their possession many protected and rare animals such as soft-shell turtle, exotic snakes, an exotic spider etc. Forest department busts illegal ‘zoo’ operating out of Shivaji Park

The proprietors of the facility, Nandakumar Moghe and his son Yuvraj, were found to be in possession of a soft-shell turtle, protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), five-star tortoises and three plum-headed parakeets (protected under Schedule-IV of the Act), along with at least a dozen species of exotic fish, an exotic frog, an exotic spider, a gecko, four iguanas and at least two exotic snakes, including a python.

Rakesh Bhoir, range forest officer in Mumbai, confirmed the development to Hindustan Times. “The father and son were running a “marine aqua zoo”, under the name Dadar Prani Sangrahalaya, at a property close to Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool on Veer Savarkar Marg. We have only confiscated the animals protected under the Wildlife Act, as the exotic animals seem to have been declared by the owners, as is legally required.

“But to put them on display for the public and to charge money for admission is not permitted as per Central Zoo Authority rules. We have not yet arrested the people who are responsible. We are still investigating how they came into possession of the animals, especially a Schedule-I protected species. They will be booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act,” added Bhoir.

Another official privy to the development also shared with Hindustan Times links to multiple videos on YouTube, which have been filmed by those visiting the facility. They also feature Moghe and his son, who claim to be conservationists with an active involvement in rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals. One video also shows Yuvraj inviting people to come and see his collection of exotic animals for as little as ₹20.

“We are told that ₹20 is only the cost of admission, but by paying extra, visitors can also handle the animals and take photographs with them. This is completely illegal. Nandakumar Moghe’s claims of being involved with the Maharashtra wildlife department are also specious. We have never heard of him. In all likelihood these are animals obtained from the illegal wildlife trade,” said the official, seeking anonymity.

Hindustan Times also contacted Yuvraj on Tuesday, but he did not answer calls and declined to comment over text message.