Forest Dept: 4,431 trees for Mumbai-Pune E-way expansion cut under “inevitable circumstances”

The forest department has concluded, last month that the 4,431 trees that were cut down by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in 2019, for the expansion of Mumbai-Pune Expressway was done under “inevitable circumstances”, as the trees could not be transplanted due to logistical challenges.

On November 26, the union environment ministry’s Regional Empowered Committee (REC) in Nagpur accepted this internal inquiry report by the forest department and sent the matter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s Integrated Regional Office (IRO) for further consideration.

The inquiry report, accepted by the REC, states that “there was no wilful disobedience” of the REC’s conditions by regional forest officers who allowed the tree felling to proceed.

“It is found that the terrain conditions did not permit to move machinery and vehicles to translocate the trees. Thus, any attempt to that effect could have been too risky for the working staff handling such machinery,” read the formal report by the forest department to REC.

MSRDC had been granted stage-1 clearance to divert 75 hectares of forest land for the development project in Raigad and Pune districts on February 6, 2019, as “subject to fulfilment of certain conditions”.

The land is being diverted for the upcoming ‘missing link’ on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, from the Khopoli exit on the existing highway to Sinhgad Institutes near Lonavala, which will reduce travel time by about 20 minutes.

“The maximum number of trees up to 60cm girth proposed to be felled may be translocated by the state government at the cost of the user agency,” the REC had instructed while granting in-principle, stage-1 approval. However, the minutes which is a recorded snippet of the REC meeting from June this year highlights that the trees were not translocated, but cut down after the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Pune, issued a work order for the same in 2019.

In its meeting on June 24, this year, the REC noted that this was done “without giving any second thoughts”, and opined that the matter should have been brought to its notice and that a cogent justification for felling the trees should have been submitted to the Central government. “The committee recorded its displeasure over such negligence and labelled it as a direct violation of stage-I approval,” the minutes noted. A formal inquiry report in the matter was sought within three weeks from the forest department.