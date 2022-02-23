Forgery case: Sameer Wankhede visits police station

THANE: Sameer Wankhede, a former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director (Mumbai), visited Thane’s Kopri Police Station on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him by the excise department on February 20.

Wankhede is accused of submitting a fake affidavit saying he was an adult to secure a liquor license for his restaurant when he was not even 18-year-old.

An officer at the police station said they were following the process of conducting further inquiries after registering the case. Wankhede’s statement was being recorded in the matter.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted Wankhede interim protection from coercive steps such as arrest till February 28.

Thane collector issued orders to seal the restaurant earlier this month. Wankhede filed a petition challenging the order in the high court, which refused to grant him an urgent hearing. Wankhede said he turned 18 in December 1997 after which the license was being renewed annually for 23 years.

The court asked him to appear before it in connection with the FIR lodged against him for forgery to get the license.