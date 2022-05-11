Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party.
Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
Disgruntled over being sidelined after he and his family were embroiled in the controversy over disproportionate assets charges a few years ago, Singh quit Congress in September 2019 over the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
He had openely expressed his dismay over the stand taken by the Congress leadership on the issue. He joined BJP in July 2021 and was made a vice president. Singh was apparently unhappy over the party’s decision of choosing Rajhans Singh, another Congress defector to join BJP, over him for legislative council seat in November last year. Singh’s appointment as in-charge of the north Indian cell is considered a move to pacify him.
“The post is not a significant one for a leader like him who had been the Mumbai unit chief of Congress for four years from 2008 to 2012, minister of state for home before that and a prominent north Indian face. He was unhappy to be sidelined from the party since he joined it last year. Singh still has the might to turn the north Indian vote bank which makes up to 18-20% of the Mumbai votes. The only question is if other north Indian leaders will allow him to work and grow within the party,” said a senior party leader, who is in the know of the developments.
Singh, about a decade ago, faced the charges of amassing disproportionate assets and money laundering. The investigations were done by enforcement directorate and economic offences wing of Mumbai police. Singh was latter discharged by a special court in Mumbai.
RU Singh, the convenor of the north Indians coordination committee of BJP, said that the party will benefit from the elevation. “BJP is the only political alternative before north Indian voters. Rajhans Singh’s nomination to the upper house, new responsibility given to Kripashankarji shows the respect BJP gives to the north Indians. More seats will be given to the north Indians in the forthcoming local body polls in Mumbai, Thane and other neighbhouring cities. Kripaji is a tall leader and I don’t think any post is insignificant for a leader who believes in his work,” he said.
-
PSI case unravels history of malpractices
The investigation into the malpractices in PSI recruitment, which came to light after two disgruntled candidates made public an answer sheet proving allegations of the cheating, has opened a can of worms. The use of Bluetooth in particular has now become a cause of concern. In October 2021, a similar modus operandi was used by three candidates appearing for police constable examination in the Belagavi district.
-
Bengaluru police given noise level metre to keep check on rising pollution: Official
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has given at least 108 noise level metres to the police department to measure decibels coming from loudspeakers and other sources used in religious places across Bengaluru, an official said on Tuesday. The statements come even as the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government gave fresh directions to the police department and other authorities to take action against any institution violating the mandated volume across the city and state.
-
Two men held for entering Pune airport on forged tickets
PUNE Two men were booked for allegedly entering Lohegaon airport in Pune using a forged ticket, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gautam Arvind Shinde (21) and Mohammad Aman Desai (21). They started asking the staff present to help them get out by claiming they had missed their flight. However, a check of their ticket's PNR details showed it had been tampered.
-
Govt to speed up vaccination to combat possible fourth wave
Mumbai Amid the surge in fresh Covid cases, the state government said that the fourth wave may arrive in the state by the month of June-July. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 223 cases with two deaths. Maharashtra recorded a positivity rate of 0.87 % as the number of tests conducted was 25,592. Mumbai recorded 122 new cases with zero deaths. According to State health minister Rajesh Tope, vaccination will serve as an effective deterrent to the anticipated fourth wave.
-
Girl injured in celebratory firing in Prayagraj
An eight-year-old girl suffered bullet injuries in an incident of celebratory firing during a barat at Achhola village under the trans-Yamuna Manda police station area, late on Monday night. The girl was rushed to SRN Hospital. The marriage procession arrived at the house of one Gulab Shankar Tiwari on Monday night. One of the bullets hit an eight-year-old girl from the groom's side in the leg. Panic prevailed at the marriage after the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics