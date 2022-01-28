Former defence personnel and kin of martyrs to be tax exempt by BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to exempt municipal tax to former defence personnel, kin of martyrs and army officials who have won gallantry medals during their services and are residing within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai civic body.

Standing committee of the civic body cleared the proposal on Friday and this will come into effect from the next financial year starting April 1.

Senior officials of the BMC said that to avail the benefits, the servicemen will have to obtain certificates from the Sainik Welfare office or a domicile certificate to the local ward office, that would state that they have been living in Maharashtra for more than 15 years now.

The officials also said that only one property registered under their name will be eligible for this scheme.

“We don’t know how many eligible citizens will be benefited under this scheme as the registration process has not started yet. We will only come to know about the figures once citizens start registering themselves,” said Sunil Dhamane, joint municipal commissioner on Friday.

The property tax has 13 components under its bracket which includes eight components of the BMC that includes the general property tax, water tax, water benefit tax, street tax and sewerage tax amongst other components. The remaining five components are various cess imposed by the state government.

The proposal also pointed out that property owners will have to pay the remaining five components imposed by the state government as they have not been relaxed.

Earlier in August 2021, a similar proposal was tabled in the civic standing committee. According to the earlier proposal, an exemption of general property tax was proposed for the army professionals and their kins. This proposal was referred by the committee back then and the administration was told to revise and table it again.

Following which, a new proposal was tabled in the committee on Friday.

According to the new proposal, former defence personnel, kin of martyrs and army officials who have won gallantry medals during their tenure of service will be exempted from paying all the municipal taxes that fall under the property tax category.

The BMC’s proposal comes in effect following a state government notification of September 2020. In the notification, the government had ordered exemption of property tax for all former defence personnel. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meanwhile have demanded in the meeting that all the five components should also be exempted by the state government.

Besides this, the committee also cleared a ₹70 lakh proposal for carrying out restoration and renovation works of a century old Pyau (Water Fountain) in Central Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area.

The restoration works will include polishing the surface, repairing the broken and damaged components and replacing it with replicas along with landscaping the premises of the pyau and the footpath on which it has been constructed. The BMC also said that the pyau which has been lying defunct since past many years will be made operational as well.

The BMC has appointed Vaastu Vidhan Project as the architect and consultant for this project and the completion is likely to take 36 months.