Former minister Mukul Wasnik likely to be Congress’ RS nominee

Mumbai While Kapil Sibal, a member of G-23, which is a group of senior leaders seeking a far-reaching transformation in the Congress after its successive electoral debacles, took help of the Samajwadi Party (SP) for a nomination to the upper house of the Parliament, Mukul Wasnik, another member of this ginger group, may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha (RS) from Maharashtra.

A senior Congress leader said that Wasnik was likely to be the party’s nominee to the RS from the state in the polls scheduled to be held on June 10. At present, the seat is represented by former finance minister P Chidambaram. The Congress leader added that while Chidambaram was also in the contention, he could be nominated from Tamil Nadu instead.

Wasnik, who is the son of former MP Balkrishna Wasnik, is a former union minister for social justice and empowerment in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The Dalit leader from Vidarbha has represented the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency for three terms (1984, 1991 and 1998) and was then elected to Parliament from Ramtek near Nagpur in 2009. In 2014, he lost to Kripal Tumane of the Shiv Sena.

At present, Wasnik is a general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Two other members of the G-23, namely former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have been accommodated in a ‘political affairs group’ that was announced in the recent chintan shivir at Udaipur. Chavan heads the disciplinary committee of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).