Former minister Mukul Wasnik likely to be Congress’ RS nominee
Mumbai While Kapil Sibal, a member of G-23, which is a group of senior leaders seeking a far-reaching transformation in the Congress after its successive electoral debacles, took help of the Samajwadi Party (SP) for a nomination to the upper house of the Parliament, Mukul Wasnik, another member of this ginger group, may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha (RS) from Maharashtra.
A senior Congress leader said that Wasnik was likely to be the party’s nominee to the RS from the state in the polls scheduled to be held on June 10. At present, the seat is represented by former finance minister P Chidambaram. The Congress leader added that while Chidambaram was also in the contention, he could be nominated from Tamil Nadu instead.
Wasnik, who is the son of former MP Balkrishna Wasnik, is a former union minister for social justice and empowerment in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The Dalit leader from Vidarbha has represented the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency for three terms (1984, 1991 and 1998) and was then elected to Parliament from Ramtek near Nagpur in 2009. In 2014, he lost to Kripal Tumane of the Shiv Sena.
At present, Wasnik is a general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
Two other members of the G-23, namely former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have been accommodated in a ‘political affairs group’ that was announced in the recent chintan shivir at Udaipur. Chavan heads the disciplinary committee of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
U.P. Budget 2022-23: ₹1,000 cr for uninterrupted power to villages during night
In its 2022-23 budget, the state government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to enable the UP Power Corporation to buy additional electricity to ensure that villages have access to uninterrupted supply from 7pm to 6am during the summer even as it also allocated funds for the implementation of a new power reform scheme as announced by the Centre last year.
Mathura: First case on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue restored
The first among the 11 cases filed on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in recent years was restored to its original number on Thursday and July 1, 2022 was fixed for filing of reply by defendants in the case.
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from infringing HT Media's intellectual rights
The Delhi high court on Thursday delivered a punishing blow to rogue website hindustantimes.tech, after finding it guilty of misusing HT Media's trademarks and also the content published by the group on their website. While passing the interim injunction order, the Delhi high court noted that the mark 'Hindustan Times' is the registered trademark of HT Media, which commands a global viewership and reputation of being one of India's oldest newspapers.
Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for RS election
Mumbai Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut along with Sena's Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai on Thursday. If elected, this will be Raut's fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha. In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations.
Eco-activists raise concern over TMC’s nod for building bungalows in SGNP buffer zone
Mumbai: Environmentalists and concerned residents of Thane have raised alarm over the construction of 20 commercial bungalows in Yeoor village, which lies within the notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where development activities are restricted. The bungalows, Hindustan Times has learnt, are being developed by Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Hanmant Jagdale, who was awarded a commencement certificate for the project in April last year. Activists, however, termed these constructions as illegal.
