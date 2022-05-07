Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies

Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.

A statement issued by Jupiter Hospital said, “Sudhakar Chavan succumbed to his illness on the afternoon of May 07, 2022, after a month-long battle in the ICU. He was admitted with infection in the lungs and respiratory failure. He was on a life support system and succumbed to multiple organ failures.”

Chavan was corporator for five terms from 1992 till 2017. Before joining politics, he was a rickshaw driver. In the Suraj Parmar suicide case, Parmar had allegedly mentioned in his suicide letter that Chavan took bribe. However, the case has not been concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, his relatives said that his funeral procession would leave Mantrajali Niwas at 11am on Sunday.