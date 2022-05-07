Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies
mumbai news

Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies

Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, succumbed to multiple organs failure at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday; Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case
Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator, Sudhakar Chavan, succumbed to multiple organs failure on Saturday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 07, 2022 08:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case.

He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.

A statement issued by Jupiter Hospital said, “Sudhakar Chavan succumbed to his illness on the afternoon of May 07, 2022, after a month-long battle in the ICU. He was admitted with infection in the lungs and respiratory failure. He was on a life support system and succumbed to multiple organ failures.”

Chavan was corporator for five terms from 1992 till 2017. Before joining politics, he was a rickshaw driver. In the Suraj Parmar suicide case, Parmar had allegedly mentioned in his suicide letter that Chavan took bribe. However, the case has not been concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, his relatives said that his funeral procession would leave Mantrajali Niwas at 11am on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP