Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies

Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case.

He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.

A statement issued by Jupiter Hospital said, “Sudhakar Chavan succumbed to his illness on the afternoon of May 07, 2022, after a month-long battle in the ICU. He was admitted with infection in the lungs and respiratory failure. He was on a life support system and succumbed to multiple organ failures.”

Chavan was corporator for five terms from 1992 till 2017. Before joining politics, he was a rickshaw driver. In the Suraj Parmar suicide case, Parmar had allegedly mentioned in his suicide letter that Chavan took bribe. However, the case has not been concluded.

Meanwhile, his relatives said that his funeral procession would leave Mantrajali Niwas at 11am on Sunday.