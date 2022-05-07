Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies
Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case.
He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.
A statement issued by Jupiter Hospital said, “Sudhakar Chavan succumbed to his illness on the afternoon of May 07, 2022, after a month-long battle in the ICU. He was admitted with infection in the lungs and respiratory failure. He was on a life support system and succumbed to multiple organ failures.”
Chavan was corporator for five terms from 1992 till 2017. Before joining politics, he was a rickshaw driver. In the Suraj Parmar suicide case, Parmar had allegedly mentioned in his suicide letter that Chavan took bribe. However, the case has not been concluded.
Meanwhile, his relatives said that his funeral procession would leave Mantrajali Niwas at 11am on Sunday.
Maharashtra sees 253 new Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai logs 172 fresh infections
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said. So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said. Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in Pune division, the official informed.
Navi Mumbai police arrest 8 for betting on IPL match
Two Crime Branch units of Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight people for live betting during an IPL match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night. The accused were betting during a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. During the operation, police seized 13 mobile phones and ₹32,670 in cash. Unit III of the Crime Branch nabbed four betting accused.
₹500 nutrition incentive not credited for months, say TB patients
Mumbai Many tuberculosis patients in the city have not received ₹500 cash for their nutrition from the government for the past five months, while some patients have been receiving the allowance abruptly. Yunus earns around ₹400 to ₹500 per day by taking up work at construction sites. He uses the nutritional incentive to buy some groceries during the month. “The money has not been credited for the past four to five months,” he said.
Delhi reports 1,407 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 4.72 per cent
The national capital on Saturday reported a slight dip in Covid-19 cases. Delhi reported 1,407 Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, the city health department bulletin said. The positivity rate stood at 4.72 per cent The capital had recorded 1,656 infections on Friday and 1,365 cases the day before. With 1,407 new infections, the total number of the cases in the national capital has now surged to 18,92,832.
Pune riverfront project: PMCs response to NGOs queries to be submitted to state govt
More than a month ago, the NGOs and the government authorities came together to reach a consensus on the Pune's riverfront development project which has now come to a standstill, with no update after the first meeting. The Pune Municipal Corporation had filed responses to the queries raised by the NGOs, which was then sent to the water resources department . The NGOs are now preparing to respond to the civic body.
