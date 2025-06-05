Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four arrested for stealing from jewellery making units

ByMegha Sood
Jun 05, 2025 06:52 AM IST

MUMBAI: Four arrested for stealing ₹47 lakh in gold from jewellery units; ₹27 lakh recovered. Police investigate potential ties to other thefts.

MUMBAI: The Kandivali and Dahisar police have arrested a gang of four who stole gold worth 47 lakh from two jewellery making units where they worked. The police said they have recovered gold worth 27 lakh that was stolen over the past month.

While taking stock of jewellery produced in April, Mehul Soni, the owner, noticed that 264 grams of gold were missing
While taking stock of jewellery produced in April, Mehul Soni, the owner, noticed that 264 grams of gold were missing

The first case involves a jewellery-making unit in Dahisar. While taking stock of jewellery produced in April, Mehul Soni, the owner, noticed that 264 grams of gold were missing. One of the accused, SK Anisur Salem, who worked for him, was unreachable and had suddenly stopped coming to work.

Soni reported the theft to the police, saying that Salem had begun working at the unit a few months ago, and had fled after allegedly stealing 264 grams of gold between April 1 and May 9. The police traced Salem and arrested him on May 31. His accomplice, Somnath Gamu Hasda, was also arrested on June 3, said the police.

In the second case, Ajanmian Nanu Gaji, a resident of Kandivali and owner of a gold jewellery manufacturing factory in Islam Compound, complained to the police that one of his workers, Razzak Hussain Malik, had stolen three gold necklaces worth 23 lakh and fled.

A theft case was registered against Malik, who had been working for Gaji for six months. The Kandivali police tracked him and his accomplice, Sheikh Jaid Ali, and both were arrested on June 3.

The four accused, aged 25-35, were booked under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Borivali and are in police custody. The police are trying to find out whether the gang robbed other jewellery making units too.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Four arrested for stealing from jewellery making units
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On