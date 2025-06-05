Four arrested for stealing from jewellery making units

MUMBAI: The Kandivali and Dahisar police have arrested a gang of four who stole gold worth ₹47 lakh from two jewellery making units where they worked. The police said they have recovered gold worth ₹27 lakh that was stolen over the past month. While taking stock of jewellery produced in April, Mehul Soni, the owner, noticed that 264 grams of gold were missing

The first case involves a jewellery-making unit in Dahisar. While taking stock of jewellery produced in April, Mehul Soni, the owner, noticed that 264 grams of gold were missing. One of the accused, SK Anisur Salem, who worked for him, was unreachable and had suddenly stopped coming to work.

Soni reported the theft to the police, saying that Salem had begun working at the unit a few months ago, and had fled after allegedly stealing 264 grams of gold between April 1 and May 9. The police traced Salem and arrested him on May 31. His accomplice, Somnath Gamu Hasda, was also arrested on June 3, said the police.

In the second case, Ajanmian Nanu Gaji, a resident of Kandivali and owner of a gold jewellery manufacturing factory in Islam Compound, complained to the police that one of his workers, Razzak Hussain Malik, had stolen three gold necklaces worth ₹23 lakh and fled.

A theft case was registered against Malik, who had been working for Gaji for six months. The Kandivali police tracked him and his accomplice, Sheikh Jaid Ali, and both were arrested on June 3.

The four accused, aged 25-35, were booked under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Borivali and are in police custody. The police are trying to find out whether the gang robbed other jewellery making units too.