Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, A case has been registered against four employees of a children’s home in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly mistreating girls put up at the facility, an official said on Thursday. Four staffers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar children’s home booked over mistreatment of girls

According to the FIR registered on Wednesday at the Chawani police station, some of the girls at the shelter claimed that they were forced to pray to Jesus four times a day and were not even given enough sanitary pads. A CCTV camera was installed in the room where they changed clothes, as per the FIR.

The official said nine girls had escaped from the children’s home on June 30, following which the Child Welfare Committee, which handles cases of children in need of care and protection, was informed. Subsequently, the police tracked down the girls.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar had constituted a committee of three officers to probe the matter. Based on the report of the committee, which met the girls, the case was registered against four staffers of the Balgruha, he said.

Police have booked the accused staffers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for wrongful restraint, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voyeurism and hurting religious feelings and the Juvenile Justice Act.

In her statement, one of the girls said she had been living at the children’s home since January 2024. She said she wished to pursue education after Class 8, but the Balgruha staff did not act on her request as she had no documents.

“Daily essentials were given in small quantities. We just got two sanitary pads a day. If we needed more, they used to get annoyed,” reads the FIR, quoting a 17-year-old girl.

The staff is accused of not providing enough food to the girls, forcing them to steal from the kitchen. The employees allegedly took videos of the girls and would threaten them, saying they would show the clips to the Child Welfare Committee, the official said.

As per the FIR, the girls were also made to pray to Jesus four times a day, prompting the girls to flee from the children’s home to escape the alleged harassment, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.