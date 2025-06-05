Search Search
Four students from same exam centre in Patna top law CET for Maharashtra

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai:
Jun 05, 2025 08:10 AM IST

While commenting on the law results, an official from the CET cell said that it is difficult to draw conclusions as the exam was conducted online

Four Patna students have secured a 100 percentile in MAH-LLB Common Entrance Test, whose results were declared on Wednesday. Not a single student from Maharashtra made it to the top five.

Four students from same exam centre in Patna top law CET for Maharashtra
Four students from same exam centre in Patna top law CET for Maharashtra

The MAH-LLB (5-year) CET was held in two sessions on April 28. The exam was conducted online even in other states. A total of 35,074 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 27,372 appeared.

The 100 percentile achievers are Vishwesh Pathak, Himanshu Jaiswal, Prakhar Jyoti, and Sanskriti Saundarya, all of whom appeared from the same centre in Patna.

While commenting on the law results, an official from the CET cell said that it is difficult to draw conclusions as the exam was conducted online. “The four toppers are from two independent sessions. We had deputed venue officers from the higher education department from Maharashtra and they had travelled to those centres,” said the official.

The CET cell has also announced the results for the Common Entrance Tests for undergraduate professional courses like Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Management Studies. The exam was held across four sessions on April 29-30. A total of 72,259 students registered, and 61,666 appeared for the exam.

Five students secured 100 percentile in the CET UG exam. Two among them, Kiyan Chaitalia and Jasika Joseph, are from Mumbai. The others, Vedant Kalantri, Mohammad Yaqub and Divyanshi Rajput, hail from Latur, Parbhani and Wardha, respectively.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
