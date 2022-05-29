Four who posed as courier executives and robbed senior citizen arrested

Mumbai: Four men were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for posing as courier executives and allegedly assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old woman of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.87 lakh at knifepoint from her Malad residence on May 7.

The accused were brought to Mumbai on transit remand on Saturday and produced in the court on Sunday. They are remanded in police custody till May 31.

After checking the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on three persons in the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and made the arrest. During interrogation, the fourth accused was also arrested from the Bhandup area. The four men are identified as Afjal Akram Hussain, 23, Barkatali Salamat Ali, 18, Abdul Munaf Mashruf Manihar, 66, who were arrested in the UP while the fourth accused Sachin Sunil Kumar Mishra, 27 arrested in Mumbai.

Police learnt that Manihar is a scrap seller and has business in the same vicinity where the victim resides in Malad and he gave a tip-off to the other accused to commit the robbery. The accused then conducted recce two days before committing the crime said police inspector Vinayak Chavan of unit 11.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, when the victim, Pramila Mehta was alone at her home at Maruti Apartment in Malad West, while her husband Anil Mehta was at his workshop at Kanchpada. At around 2:30 pm, one person in his mid-twenties rang the doorbell. The victim opened the door, the accused introduced himself as a courier executive and said he came from a courier company to deliver a parcel. As soon as the woman opened the door to receive the parcel, the accused barged inside the house. They tied Mehta’s hands with a cloth and threatened her at knifepoint and forcibly took the locker key and escaped with jewellery and cash worth about ₹1.87 lakh, said Chavan.