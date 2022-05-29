Four who posed as courier executives and robbed senior citizen arrested
Mumbai: Four men were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for posing as courier executives and allegedly assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old woman of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.87 lakh at knifepoint from her Malad residence on May 7.
The accused were brought to Mumbai on transit remand on Saturday and produced in the court on Sunday. They are remanded in police custody till May 31.
After checking the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on three persons in the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and made the arrest. During interrogation, the fourth accused was also arrested from the Bhandup area. The four men are identified as Afjal Akram Hussain, 23, Barkatali Salamat Ali, 18, Abdul Munaf Mashruf Manihar, 66, who were arrested in the UP while the fourth accused Sachin Sunil Kumar Mishra, 27 arrested in Mumbai.
Police learnt that Manihar is a scrap seller and has business in the same vicinity where the victim resides in Malad and he gave a tip-off to the other accused to commit the robbery. The accused then conducted recce two days before committing the crime said police inspector Vinayak Chavan of unit 11.
The incident occurred in broad daylight, when the victim, Pramila Mehta was alone at her home at Maruti Apartment in Malad West, while her husband Anil Mehta was at his workshop at Kanchpada. At around 2:30 pm, one person in his mid-twenties rang the doorbell. The victim opened the door, the accused introduced himself as a courier executive and said he came from a courier company to deliver a parcel. As soon as the woman opened the door to receive the parcel, the accused barged inside the house. They tied Mehta’s hands with a cloth and threatened her at knifepoint and forcibly took the locker key and escaped with jewellery and cash worth about ₹1.87 lakh, said Chavan.
Ranas booked over welcome procession without permission in Amravati
NAGPUR Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have been booked by the Amravati police for violating various norms, including holding procession without permission, use of loudspeakers even after stipulated period and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple on Saturday. This was the first time the duo reached Amravati after the political face-off over loudspeakers in Mumbai and their subsequent arrest.
Parts of Delhi-NCR see rain, winds; weather to remain pleasant till tomorrow
According to the weather office, the maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department has predicted “partly cloudy” weather and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the region on Monday. “The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday,” it added.
Maharashtra likely to witness pre-monsoon rains from May 30
The onset of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra maybe around the normal dates. But parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness pre-monsoon rainfall from May 30 onwards giving a respite from the heat, as per India Meteorological Department officials. On Sunday, southwest monsoon onset was declared over Kerala, which was two days earlier than the normal dates. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at the India Meteorological Department added that at present there is wind discontinuity over Vidarbha and there is also a low-pressure line.
Man killed after drunk driver rams into scooter, one critically injured
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was killed while his 16-year-old sister suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit the deceased, Moiz Ansari and his sister Naba Shaikh's two-wheeler in the wee hours of Sunday on the Mahim Causeway. Due to the impact, Ansari suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while his sister Naba Shaikh sustained severe injuries to her head. During the search, police found an alcohol bottle in the car and subsequent medical tests also confirmed that Aamir was drunk while driving.
New workshop for charging, repairs of MSRTC e-bus in Pune
PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is preparing to run the first electric bus (e-bus) from Pune to Ahmednagar. Initially, the e-bus route will be between Pune and Nagar but as the number of e-buses increases, more routes will be added. The MSRTC has set up a new workshop for the charging, maintenance and repair works of e-buses.
