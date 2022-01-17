Fraudster poses as ISRO scientist, dupes woman of 22L

Mumbai A 37-year-old woman from Girgaum was cheated of over ₹22 lakh by a man who posed as an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and befriended her on a popular matrimonial site.

In early 2021, the complainant created a profile on a popular matrimonial site as she was looking for a suitable match.

In June 2021, she was approached by a man, who claimed to be Nahush Mhatre, a senior scientist at ISRO and also said that he earns a handsome salary. She liked his profile and soon shared their numbers. They started interacting with each other on social media. Mhatre soon proposed to her and she accepted.

“After gaining her confidence, he started asking her for money. She trusted him and gave him every time. Till November 12, 2021, the accused took total of ₹22.47 lakh from her on various false pretexts,” said a police officer.

Eventually, the woman started suspecting him and when she confronted him, he started avoiding her and later cut off all communication.

She then approached the VP Road police station that registered a case on Saturday. As the said cyber fraud involved an amount of over ₹10 lakh, the case was transferred to the South Region Cyber ​​Police station for further investigation.

A preliminary probe indicated that the name might be a fake one. The accused had created fake accounts on social media to win the woman’s trust, another cyber cop said.

Cyber ​​police officials are now analysing the online activity.