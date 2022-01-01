From 0 to 91, Ambala witness massive one-month jump in Covid cases

Ambala The city witnessed a massive rise in the number of Covid cases over the month of December, with 91 cases being reported compared to zero in November. The rise, according to health officials, was a clear indication of the region entering into the third wave of the pandemic.

The city reported 30 new cases on Friday itself, the highest single-day rise since June 8. District epidemiologist Sunil Hari said, “A total of 19 cases are from Cantonment alone followed by four in the city and Mullana, two in Shahazadpur and one in Chourmastpur. The active cases have also risen to 80, highest since June.”

“The day’s tally also includes 10 from two families in Cantonment, who did not report symptoms at the time of a family member testing positive,” he added.

Ambala gearing up for third wave

Officials said the concerned departments were already gearing up for a rise in cases. Assistant senior medical officer (ASMO) at the civil surgeon’s office and in-charge of oxygen supply Sukhpreet said all oxygen plants at the hospitals have been checked and are operating smoothly.

“Oxygen plants at district civil hospital in the city, sub-divisional hospitals in Cantonment and Naraingarh and Community Health Center (CHC) in Chourmastpur are already operational. A similar plant under the CSR initiative is also underway in the city. Beds will be added accordingly if the severe cases rise,” he added.

Vaccine registration to begin for 15-18-year-olds

Hari revealed that over 11 school students, mostly from the rural belt of Ambala, tested positive in December, including two on Friday itself. Schools across the city remained shut until Friday to avoid the virus’ spread on the campus.

According to available information, the city has already fully vaccinated its eligible population as of December 25. The state has now announced the commencement of registration process, on the Cowin portal, for the individuals falling in the 15–18-year-old age group.

Beneficiaries of the same group can use student identity cards during registration, a spokesperson from the civil surgeon’s office said.