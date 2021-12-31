From 5 to 500 Covid vaccination centres, Thane district has come a long way

Started with five vaccination centres, Thane district caters to more than 500 centres daily within a year.

A year ago, when the vaccination drive began, hardly 2,300 people were vaccinated on the first day. Now, more than 50,000 are being vaccinated daily. From facing hesitancy, reluctance and strong opposition in rural parts of the district to get vaccinated to reaching a phase where there was shortage of doses, from seeing serpentine queues outside vaccination centres to reaching a phase where officials had to introduce mobile vaccination centres and other special facilities, Thane district has seen a tumultuous year with regards to vaccination.

Overall, the district has managed to complete administering around 1.09 crore doses. This includes 62.41 lakh first dose and 45.56 lakh second dose of vaccination. From among these, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) was among the first to complete 100% first dose vaccination and has also managed to vaccinate more than 85% of its target population with the second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has managed to vaccinate only 75% with the first jab and 50% of its target population is fully vaccinated. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) isn’t far behind with 73% completing the first dose and 61%, the second dose from among the target population.

“In the beginning, rural areas showed much reluctance with rumours floating around on social media and lack of awareness. Hardly any came forward to get vaccinated. Moreover, when a few got fever post vaccination, the fear among the villagers increased. We indulged in various awareness programmes by roping in local NGOs and Asha workers to educate about vaccination,” said Manish Renge, health officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.

Now, there are school students who are involved in educating their families. The Zilla Parishad is using children to make an emotional appeal to get vaccinated. Similarly, in TMC, certain densely-populated areas like Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar, Kalwa and Mumbra areas saw a very few getting jabbed.

“We set up mass vaccination drives in these areas and conducted door-to-door surveys to understand the number of people who have not been vaccinated. We are also addressing those who have taken the first dose to also take the second dose of vaccination. Although they are due, many are ignorant about getting a second jab,” said Dr Prasad Patil, immunization officer, TMC.

Meanwhile, NMMC is preparing to complete 100% vaccination within a month. “In the last one year, we saw a few months of extreme hesitancy and some months with lack of doses. Both were not permanent phases and now again we are noticing a rise in the number of people coming forward to get vaccinated. Every time the cases increase, more and more people step forward and get vaccinated. We are presently providing vaccination in markets and railway stations as well,” said Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner.

Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge of KDMC vaccination, said, “Our complete effort is to fully vaccinate the citizens. Compared to earlier days, now we have around 54 centres after having started with only four. Also, the door-to-door survey initiated by us is helping in finding people who have not taken a single dose. There are those who refuse to get jabbed, which our team is tackling through continuous follow-ups.”

In May and June, with the lack of vaccine doses, there were serpentine queues to get vaccinated. Now, with ample doses in hand, there are hardly a few who visit the vaccination centres.

“This is the reason we are going to the remote hamlets and providing vaccination. Our team visited a remote village in Shahapur district, and many civic bodies have also conducted camps within their jurisdiction to reach out to the locals,” said a medical officer from Thane district.

“The district overall has managed to complete 85% vaccination. We still have to cater to the tribal pockets in the district. There are many initiatives taken like providing vaccination during holidays and in the evenings as well to cater to the rural areas. Compared to the initial phase of vaccination around seven months ago, we have sufficient vaccine doses with us and accessibility for the locals to vaccination centres has increased. Earlier, when only an online booking facility was available, it was not easy for the rural population to follow the processes. Hence, many from urban areas came to the rural pockets to get vaccinated. There was a fight among locals and outsiders. However, with more than 500 vaccination centres and mobile units, we have managed to come a long way. Now, the focus is on the remote, rural population within the district,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane district.

