FYJC admission rules updated again, registration date pushed to June 5

Mumbai: The state government has updated the First-Year Junior College class 11 admission rules, allowing colleges to surrender unfilled seats from the minority and in-house quotas after the first round of admissions. The change is expected to increase the number of seats in the centralised admission process (CAP) from the second round onwards. To address the confusion among parents and students, the education department has extended the registration deadline for FYJC admissions from June 3 to June 5 (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The earlier rule said that colleges had to surrender all quota seats for the CAP after the third round of admissions, however, the new rule allows them to do so voluntarily after the first round itself. Minority colleges, institutions with 50% of their seats reserved for the minority communities, can now open their quota seats to the CAP after the first round of admissions.

The online registration for class 11 admissions began on May 26. So far, more than 10.85 lakh students from across the state have registered on the admission portal—2.65 lakh from Mumbai, 1.87 from Pune, 1.07 lakh Kolhapur, one lakh from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 1.12 lakh from Nashik, 95,000 from Nagpur, 98,000 from Amravati, around 58,000 from Latur, and around 61,000 from other districts.

The FYJC admission process is taking place online in all districts as directed by the state government, but the last-minute change in quota rules has added to the pressure and confusion. Students and parents are advised to carefully go through the updated rules before submitting their applications.