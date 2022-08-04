FYJC first merit list out, cut-off across streams and colleges dip by 1-3% points
Mumbai: The first general merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions was released on Wednesday and despite the high scores awarded to class 10 students across boards this year, the cut-offs in most popular colleges dipped by 1-3% points this year.
The cut-off at Narsee Monjee College in Vile Parle, a popular destination for commerce aspirants, ended at 93.6%, 0.4% lower than last year. Similarly, the cut-off at R A Podar College in Matunga, also popular for commerce aspirants, stood at 92.4%—0.4% point below last year. St Xavier’s College for years has attracted the top scorers for arts, this year their first merit list cut-off ended at 94.2%, one per cent point lower than last year. The cut-off for the science course at Ramnarain Ruia College ended at 91% this year—1.6% points lower than last year.
“The top scoring student applying in my college this year is higher compared to last year, but surprisingly, the cut-off has dipped marginally. Last year, students scored very high marks due to no board exams, which resulted in a high cut-off. This year, the cut-offs are reflecting the results across school boards,” said Krutika Desai, principal of Mithibai College, Vile Parle.
Last year, due to rising Covid-19 cases, board exams had to be cancelled and students were promoted based on their performance in the previous two academic years. This year, board exams were held in physical mode across school education boards after a break of a year.
Of the total 2.47 lakh students who completed the form filling process this year, the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE) has allotted seats to 1.39 lakh students in the first round.
Every year, FYJC aspirants are allowed to give names of ten colleges of their preference at the time of submitting their admission forms. As per information shared by DyDE, 61,735 of the 1.39 lakh students allotted seats in the first round have been allotted a seat in their first preference, followed by 21,690 and 14,476 students being placed in the college of second and third preference, respectively.
“Many high scorers end up cancelling admissions after the first round and confirming seats in other colleges, which leads to higher cut-offs in the second merit list compared to the first merit list. Last year, the second merit list had ended at a higher score compared to the first, and I’m expecting a similar trend to happen this year as well,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, Churchgate.
Once again, the commerce stream has got maximum allotments in the first common admission round this year with 75,357 students, followed by the science stream with 48,456 allotments and 14,831 allotments in the arts stream. Over 1.27 lakh students from the Maharashtra state board got placed in the first merit list, followed by 6,980 ICSE and 4,222 CBSE board students.
-
Covid-positive burglar flees from Kasturba Hospital
Mumbai: A 22-year-old accused, arrested in a housebreaking case, fled from the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli in the wee hours on Tuesday. Identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, a resident of Indira Nagar, Mankhurd, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The police arrested Khan last week for a theft at a scrap store in Mankhurd's Mandala area.
-
HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.
-
Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, or Vidyut Sakhi.
-
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
-
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
