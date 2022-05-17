FYJC mock registrations to begin on May 23

Mumbai: After keeping first year junior college (FYJC) aspirants waiting for weeks, officials from the school directorate confirmed that mock registrations will begin on May 23. The mock registrations were originally supposed to begin in the first week of May. Following a week of the mock form filling process, the process of registration for admissions will likely begin on May 28.

“We could not stick to the original schedule because board exams for other school boards were still on. The mock process, therefore, had to be delayed by a couple of weeks,” said an official.

He added that after completion of the registration process, FYJC aspirants will be allowed to fill up Part A of the two-part admission form, hopefully starting May 28.

“Results of class 10 students are expected in June, so until they are announced, students cannot fill up the second part of the form. As of now, everyone should focus on the mock form filling process to understand the process,” he added.

This year state board held exams for class 10 between March and April’s first week, while most other boards had scheduled exams for class 10 and 12 students in May, and in some cases, exams are also taking place in June. This has raised concerns about the admission schedule for FYJC as well as degree college admissions.

Admissions to FYJC in Maharashtra depend on pre-admission registrations, which is a two-part form. After basic registration, the first part of the form is available for students to fill up details including name, age, education board, etc. Part two of the form is where students fill up their class 10 score, as well as share a list of colleges and courses they are aiming for a seat in (preference list).

A complete admission schedule has not yet been announced by the state. “We still have to meet officials from the state education department before we announce the full admissions schedule. Registration, however, is the first and most important part of the process,” added the official.