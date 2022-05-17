FYJC mock registrations to begin on May 23
Mumbai: After keeping first year junior college (FYJC) aspirants waiting for weeks, officials from the school directorate confirmed that mock registrations will begin on May 23. The mock registrations were originally supposed to begin in the first week of May. Following a week of the mock form filling process, the process of registration for admissions will likely begin on May 28.
“We could not stick to the original schedule because board exams for other school boards were still on. The mock process, therefore, had to be delayed by a couple of weeks,” said an official.
He added that after completion of the registration process, FYJC aspirants will be allowed to fill up Part A of the two-part admission form, hopefully starting May 28.
“Results of class 10 students are expected in June, so until they are announced, students cannot fill up the second part of the form. As of now, everyone should focus on the mock form filling process to understand the process,” he added.
This year state board held exams for class 10 between March and April’s first week, while most other boards had scheduled exams for class 10 and 12 students in May, and in some cases, exams are also taking place in June. This has raised concerns about the admission schedule for FYJC as well as degree college admissions.
Admissions to FYJC in Maharashtra depend on pre-admission registrations, which is a two-part form. After basic registration, the first part of the form is available for students to fill up details including name, age, education board, etc. Part two of the form is where students fill up their class 10 score, as well as share a list of colleges and courses they are aiming for a seat in (preference list).
A complete admission schedule has not yet been announced by the state. “We still have to meet officials from the state education department before we announce the full admissions schedule. Registration, however, is the first and most important part of the process,” added the official.
Trader shot at, critically injured in Lucknow over old dispute
A 37-year-old optical shop owner was critically injured when a history-sheeter opened fire at the victim Saujanya Sarwan on Thursday over an old dispute, said senior police officials. The incident occurred under Manak Nagar police station limits. As per the police, the incident took place near Alambagh Inter College at around 9.15 am when the victim Saujanya Sarwan was going to open his shop in the Alambagh market.
PWD minister Jitin Prasada instructs officials to deliver quality construction work on time
The state's PWD minister, Jitin Prasada, laid special emphasis on the quality of construction works undertaken by the department in the state. The quality of work will not be compromised at any level, and strict action will be taken against those who break the norms. Additionally, the minister directed the formation of 75 state-level committees (SLCs) for all 75 districts.
Borivali law college refunds ₹57.6 lakh excess fees charged from students
Mumbai: Nearly six months after the state Fee Regulatory Authority directed a law college in Borivali to refund excess fees they charged from students, the institute last week deposited ₹57,59,750 with the fee authority. In the minutes of the May 11 meeting between officials from Nalanda Law College and authorities at the FRA office, it was clarified that the amount deposited will be reimbursed to affected students over the next few weeks.
Demolition drive at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront: Ludhiana MC, forest dept caught in blame game over damage to public property
Even 40 days after the forest department demolished seating areas (marble), cycling and jogging tracks established within one-metre radius of the trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront in Sarabha Nagar, the authorities have failed to fix the responsibility of the officials for damage to public property. The petition was filed by the Council of Engineers over alleged damage to the trees due to installation of tiles and pouring concrete around them.
BEST bus drivers go on flash strike
Scores of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus drivers of wet-leased buses went on the third flash strike on Tuesday, causing a major inconvenience for passengers. As many as 163 wet-leased buses mainly mini and midi Air-Conditioned buses went off the road owing to the flash strike. Colaba, Wadala, Vikhroli, Bandra and Kurla bus depots were among those impacted by the strike. The strike was called due to the non-payment of salaries.
