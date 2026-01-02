Gagrani denies extension to OSD

MUMBAI: Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has declined a further extension to Chandrashekhar Chore, officer on special duty (OSD), and previously deputy municipal commissioner, in the office of the municipal commissioner. Prashant Gaikwad, deputy municipal commissioner from the finance department, has been given charge of the post. Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Commissioner (Hindustan Times)

Chore had retired from service on December 31, 2024, as deputy municipal commissioner in the commissioner’s office. Gagrani had, however, granted him a year’s extension by appointing him as OSD. This extended tenure ended on December 31, 2025.

Civic sources said opposition to Chore’s continuation had been brewing within the civic administration for several months. In November, deputy municipal commissioners and assistant municipal commissioners submitted a written representation to Gagrani, urging that Chore not be given a further extension.

Meanwhile, changes in the senior administrative set-up are expected after the January 15 civic elections. Three assistant municipal commissioners, Vinayak Vispute, Prithviraj Chouhan and Manish Valanju have been promoted to the rank of deputy municipal commissioner.

Vispute is assistant municipal commissioner, G North ward in Dadar, and in charge of encroachments removal. Valanju is assistant municipal commissioner, D ward in Malabar Hill, and assistant commissioner (markets). Chouhan is assistant commissioner (estates). Their postings have been delayed due to the model code of conduct currently in force.

Civic officials said after the elections, the commissioner’s office could get a full-time deputy municipal commissioner from among the newly promoted officers, bringing an end to the temporary arrangement currently in place.