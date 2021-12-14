Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gang on bikes rob 35L from businessman travelling on WEH

Unidentified motorcyclists robbed ₹35 lakh from a businessman travelling in his car on Western Express Highway on Monday evening
Published on Dec 14, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Mumbai Unidentified motorcyclists robbed 35 lakh from a businessman travelling in his car on Western Express Highway on Monday evening.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the incident occurred at 6 pm on Monday, when the complainant - identified as Sandeep Gujjar, 40, was on his way from his office in Malad to Mira Road in his Fortuner. A few men on motorcycles had been following his vehicle. While two motorcyclists tailed his car, the other two overtook it and blocked it from the front.

Gujjar stopped his car to find out what was the matter. When the car halted, one of the motorcyclists got off the two-wheeler and asked him to get off the car. Gujjar did what was told to him. As he got off, the other motorcyclist broke the window glass of the seat next to the driver and flicked the bag containing cash.

After the motorcyclist fled in different directions, Gujjar called up the police control room. At that time, he also realised that he was being followed by a car. A team of policemen attached to Samta Nagar police station reached the spot and detained a few suspects travelling in the car that tailed Gujjar’s vehicle. The police are now tracing the four motorcyclists who fled with cash.

“We believe that it was an insider job as the robbers were aware of Gujjar’s car, time he left for Mira Road and also about the money he was carrying along,” said Anandrao Hanke, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

The police are also scanning the CCTV recordings of the roads leading to the spot to identify the robbers.

