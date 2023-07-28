CBI court acquits Chhota Rajan in Mumbai union leader Datta Samant murder case

MUMBAI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday acquitted gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje aka Chhota Rajan accused of orchestrating the high-profile murder of famous Mumbai trade union leader Dr Datta Samant who was shot dead in 1997.

Mumbai-based gangster Chotta Rajan (File Photo)

Special CBI judge AM Patil acquitted Rajan of all the charges in connection with the murder for “want of cogent evidence”.

According to the prosecution, on January 16, 1997, Dr Samant was proceeding in his jeep from Powai to Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar when he was attacked near Naresh general store on Padmavati Road.

The prosecution said that four persons, who came on bikes, obstructed the Dr Samant’s vehicle and fired at least seventeen bullets at the trade union leader and fled the spot.

Dr Samant was immediately rushed to the nearby Aniket Nursing Home, where he was declared brought dead.

Later in the day, the Sakinaka police, within whose jurisdiction the murder had taken place, registered an offence against four unknown assailants based on a report lodged by Dr Samant’s driver Bhimrao Sonkamble, who too had sustained injuries to his face and neck in the attack.

In the first set of trials, some locals were tried, and the judgment was pronounced in July 2000. In the case against Rajan, another gangster Guru Satam and Rajan’s trusted lieutenant Rohit Verma were shown absconding, and their trial was separated.

Rajan was arrested in October 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Later, the CBI took over all the cases registered against him and prosecuted Rajan in Dr Samant’s murder case.