mumbai news

Garden for disabled persons in Thane set for inauguration on Saturday

Garden for disabled children at Gaondevi near Thane railway station is set for inauguration on Saturday; the garden is Braille-friendly and enabled with special provisions for the disabled including ramps at entry, exit and at various other points
PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTOGarden for the disabled children at Gaondevi near Thane railway station.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to inaugurate a garden for disabled children at Gaondevi near Thane railway station on Saturday. The garden is Braille-friendly and enabled with special provisions for the disabled including ramps at entry, exit and at various other points.

The highlight of this garden is xylophones in various sizes hanging across the garden. It emanates a soothing sound when played. To enhance children’s tactile senses, there is a small section that has water, sand, pebbles and grass. All of these can be used by them to learn and play.

“As of now, we have just started with the basics. We shall include speakers and provide audio assistance and musical pathways as well. For the general public, there is an open gym facility and even the washrooms are disabled-friendly,” said an officer from TMC.

All the railings in the garden are Braille-friendly that can easily aid those visiting to manoeuvre inside the garden. A small section of the garden has photos of 25 well-known personalities who despite their disabilities have achieved great success in their respective fields.

A pathway inside the garden has rare plants and trees with boards explaining the scientific names and details of these plants. Moreover, a small space around the bust of Lokmanya Tilak has details about a few national leaders. All these boards are also available in Braille.

However, TMC has not been able to appoint a security service at this garden yet and is still looking for an agency for this service. According to officials, the garden would only be open to the public after a proper security service is hired. On the day of the inauguration, it will have a temporary security service.

