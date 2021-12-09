Germany offers to support restoration work in Maharashtra

MUMBAI In a bid to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries, Germany has offered to support Maharashtra in the restoration of temples and heritage structures in the state. German ambassador Walter J Lindner said that the German consulate in Mumbai will draw up a list of structures that they can help restore in Maharashtra. These structures could include temples, libraries, synagogues and forts.

Lindner said that the plan to offer support in the restoration work is in its “early stages”. “We had a heritage tour today (in Mumbai) and asked our experts for a list of structures that we could support. We extend cultural heritage support in other parts of the country. Like, we restored the Mughal tombs in Hyderabad. We might do it here as well. It can be too big, as the government needs to be convinced. We are willing to offer support,” Lindner said.

“We are drawing up a list of possible options that we could help restore - whether it is a museum or synagogue or garden or library or fort. We need to see which one fits our budget but we are willing to do it. There are many things to be done here,” Lindner said.

Lindner is on a two-day Mumbai visit and said that Mumbai will continue to remain the economic backbone of India in the post-pandemic world. “Mumbai is an economic powerhouse. I think it is modernising itself; it has its share of challenges. In the post-pandemic world, it will continue to be the backbone of India. The location of Mumbai, its harbour, multicultural environment, a mix of mentalities, all these things are what makes it unique,” the ambassador said in an interaction with media persons in Mumbai.

During his visit, he met the dabbawallas and said that he was very impressed with their modus operandi and their zero failure record. He also visited the Gateway of India and took a ride on an electric Victoria.

Lindner is slated to meet Bollywood producers and directors to collaborate on film shootings, and pitch Germany as a destination for Hindi and other language films in the country. “We can provide 10 absolutely breathtaking locations in Germany for shooting. I will meet the film producers tomorrow and discuss collaboration. I recommend that filmmakers and producers should consider Germany too for filming. We can give details on what the government can do to make life easier for them. Mostly, the idea is to create more interest in German locations,” he said.

As the new chancellor Olaf Scholz was sworn in on Wednesday, the ambassador said that the new government in Germany will continue to have cordial relations with India even after the end of former chancellor Angela Merkel’s era.

