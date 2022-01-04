GitHub apps case: Bengaluru student held for inquiry

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday apprehended an engineering student from Bengaluru for questioning in connection with its probe into two apps where images of Muslim women were posted in an attempt to “auction” them, officials told HT.

While the latest app came to light on January 1 after women who were targeted approached police, the previous app was floated in July last year.

Confirming the development, a senior police official of the Mumbai police who did not wish to be quoted said, “The cyber team has nabbed a person from Bengaluru and he is being taken to Mumbai for inquiry. We have not arrested him yet. If during an inquiry, we will find his involvement then the legal action will be taken.”

“The person taken into the custody for inquiry is a second-year civil engineering student. He was running one of the twitter handles which was used to upload the content from the app,” an officer from the Mumbai cybercrime cell said.

The Mumbai cyber police had registered an FIR under sections 153A, 153 B, 295A, 354D, 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 Information Technology Act against unknown persons. The case was based on statements of some women whose pictures were used on the app.

Maharashtra minister of state (Home), Satej Patil tweeted on Monday evening: “@MumbaiPolice has got a breakthrough.Though we cannot disclose the details at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation, I would like to assure all the victims that we are proactively chasing the culprits & they will face the law very soon.”

“Were the platforms involved informed about these handles by Central Govt.? All these platforms are headquartered outside India. What provisions do we have for data transfer? Was the mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) invoked in this case?” Patil, a Congressman, tweeted earlier on Monday. “The Central government had brought controversial regulations on digital media platforms last year, but if they are not used in such cases to prevent crime against women and children, then what is the use of them?”

“This is condemnable, and action must be taken against those responsible,” said state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, adding that the Centre has acted speedily against such apps. Former minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said it was necessary to codify a law about defamatory content about women and even political leaders on social media. “Anyone, regardless of their religious identity, must get justice… no one should be discriminated against based on their religious identity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi commission for women on Monday issued notice to Delhi police in connection with its investigation into the app. An FIR in the case was registered on Sunday based on a complaint filed by a journalist whose picture was used in the app. Police officers who were familiar with developments told HT on Monday that the case is likely to be transferred to the Intelligent Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit(IFSO), which deals with major cybercrimes.

“We are yet to get the order regarding the transfer of cases,” one officer from the IFSO unit, who asked not to be named, said.

The FIR at the south east district cyber station was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

IFSO is also handling the investigation into the app floated in July.

The police have sought information from GitHub, the platform used to make the app and Twitter, where links to the app were posted on several accounts which are now deactivated. “We are yet to get a reply from Git Hub in the first case. The case can only proceed once they share the IP address of the users,” the above-mentioned officer of the IFSO, who asked not to be named, said.

The DCW, in its notice, asked IFSO’s DCP to appear before the commission on January 6. In the notice, the DCW sought details of the action taken in the current case and reiterated that police had not action in the first case. The Commission said that the police inaction had emboldened the culprits to engage in such illegal activities for the second time. The DCW has asked police to provide a status report on the investigation in the first case.

Union minister for electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Sunday said that the government has also asked for a ban on the account of a user on GitHub.

A GitHub spokesperson had on Sunday said that they have already suspended a user account following the investigation of reports of such activities as it violated the company’s policies.

(With inputs from HTC, Delhi)