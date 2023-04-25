Gokhale Bridge: Residents in a jam over hawkers, illegal parking

Mumbai: With Gokhale Bridge reopening pushed ahead once again, there appears to be no relief on the horizon for residents of Andheri East and West, who have been complaining of increasing traffic jams. Among a host of reasons for this, prominent ones according to them are — increase in number of hawkers on SV Road, and illegal parking in Irla lane, which leads to Vile Parle flyover. HT Image

When Gokhale bridge was shut for repairs, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through its press statement in November had said that a comprehensive plan was put in place by both the wards to ensure the area remains free from encroachment. This included removal of abandoned vehicles, removal of hanging cables from the area, putting up display boards about the closure of the bridge, installations of no parking boards and highlighting the zebra crossing in the area.

Moreover, additional manpower of 200 traffic wardens was deployed by the BMC to assist the traffic police in ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Residents said that there has been a tremendous increase in the number of hawkers across the SV Road, near Andheri Station West. The spillage of hawkers on the roads in the past week has led to further jams.

An official from the K West ward’s encroachment department said, “I was recently transferred here, I will look into this issue. We will hold a meeting to plan and take necessary action on the hawkers.”

The K East and K West ward, comprising of areas in Andheri, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle, east and west both, and also areas such as Versova and Oshiwara has a combined population of nearly 1.6 million people as per the BMC.

It’s not just hawkers. Residents have also reported the issue of vehicles parked in no parking zones in Irla Lane, Andheri West. Residents said that not only office goers, but school children too are affected due to increasing traffic jams. In Andheri West, some roads leading to SV Road, are dug up for various works, leading to worsening of traffic.

Citizens recently have also reported that the presence of traffic police and wardens at Andheri Subway and the Vile Parle flyover has reduced compared to the initial days when the bridge was shut for traffic.

A senior official from the K East ward said, “We have been receiving complaints of traffic jams for the last few days and we are trying to figure out where exactly the issue is. There are only three roads that are taken up for reconstruction but none of them are major roads, these are small bylanes. We will look into it.”