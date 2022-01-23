Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Govandi gang-rape: Two arrested, two minors detained
mumbai news

Govandi gang-rape: Two arrested, two minors detained

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police arrested two persons and detained two minors on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl
According to the police, the victim is a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and works for a catering company (HT)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police arrested two persons and detained two minors on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl.

Ramzan Ali Qureshi, 19, and Sajid Malik, 19, were arrested in Uran while they were preparing to flee. The minors were hiding in the Deonar dumping ground. All the four were acquaintances of the victim, the police said.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and works for a catering company.

When she was returning home around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday, the four intercepted her. One of them asked why she was out at that hour and on the pretext of questioning, he took her to a nearby vacant hut. The four then raped her.

After they left, the girl called up the police control room. She was brought to the police station by Nirbhaya squad officers after a medical check-up. She kept changing her statement as she was in a state of shock.

The police set up 10 teams to nab the culprits. “All the four have been charged with gang-rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Arjun Rajane, senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

RELATED STORIES

The minors were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the Dongri children’s home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP