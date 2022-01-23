Govandi gang-rape: Two arrested, two minors detained

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police arrested two persons and detained two minors on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl.

Ramzan Ali Qureshi, 19, and Sajid Malik, 19, were arrested in Uran while they were preparing to flee. The minors were hiding in the Deonar dumping ground. All the four were acquaintances of the victim, the police said.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and works for a catering company.

When she was returning home around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday, the four intercepted her. One of them asked why she was out at that hour and on the pretext of questioning, he took her to a nearby vacant hut. The four then raped her.

After they left, the girl called up the police control room. She was brought to the police station by Nirbhaya squad officers after a medical check-up. She kept changing her statement as she was in a state of shock.

The police set up 10 teams to nab the culprits. “All the four have been charged with gang-rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Arjun Rajane, senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

The minors were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the Dongri children’s home.