Govinda set to be discharged but left battling quadriplegia

Mumbai: Dahi handi, the traditional game in which revellers form a human pyramid to break a pot of curd strung up at a height, is suffused with celebratory vibes and, increasingly, political backing. But when the festivities are over, some unfortunate families are left to deal with heartbreak and a tough aftermath all their life.

On September 7 this year, Suraj Kadam (25) fell from a pyramid, a fall that left him a quadriplegic (paralysed below the chest). On September 24, he was moved to KEM Hospital’s orthopaedic ward after undergoing surgery for compressed nerves and a fracture and spending close to three weeks in the ICU. While the doctors are hoping to discharge him within a week, his siblings—Sampada (23) and Sujal (18)—are not sure how they will manage him alone. The Kadam siblings lost both their parents to Covid-19.

“Since the accident, Sujal has not gone home and I have not gone to work,” said Sampada, who works in a beauty parlour. “The day Dada underwent surgery, Sujal had his exams. He had to skip them. It does not look like he will be able to appear for his board exams either, as he is not attending college.”

Sampada leaves her Virar home around 5.30 am to reach hospital by 7 am with food for the day. She stays till 11 pm and reaches home at 1.30 am. “I carry breakfast and lunch for us,” she said. “For dinner, we sometimes buy food or go hungry. We are exhausting our funds too. We live in a rented apartment and at present, both Suraj and I are not working.” The rent agreement of their Virar flat is due to expire in the next few months.

Sampada said that while many people visited her brother at the hospital and expressed a desire to help, in reality, it was Sujal and she who had to manage everything. “There is no one to come and change his diapers and urine bag or sponge him,” she said. “It is difficult for us to manage though we are trying our best. While Sujal nurses him, I shuttle between hospital and home.”

Suraj is one of 195 dahi handi revellers who suffered injuries this year. Last year’s dahi handi celebrations saw two quadriplegic cases and one severe head injury, and all three succumbed to their injuries later. In 2022, there were 222 injuries.

Yogesh Dalvi, elder brother of Sandesh Dalvi (24) who died last year said the void his brother left behind would never be filled. “I stopped participating in dahi handi six years ago,” he said. “I had stopped Sandesh several times but he never listened to me. When you fall from the top, it is scary. You can break your bones or lose your life like my brother did. People who have lost their loved ones know what they go through. Sandesh fell from the fifth tier and suffered a severe head injury.”

Dalvi’s family received ₹10 lakh compensation from the state government. “But money can’t replace a loved one,” said Yogesh.

Tukaram Parab, father of Prathamesh Parab (26) who died last year at LTMG Sion Hospital, stayed away from dahi handi news this year. “His mandal came and gave us a T-shirt with his name on it and left a poster,” he said. “We will be leaving for our hometown in Konkan to conduct his one-year rites. He was our eldest son. I tried hard to stop him from participating in dahi handi but he never listened. It has been almost a year and we are still crying for him.”

Meanwhile, Sachin Jadhav, Suraj Kadam’s maternal uncle, said the family had not got much financial help apart from the ₹1 lakh that they received from the hospital. “There were politicians who came and visited Suraj,” he said. “We got ₹1 lakh but will that be enough for the family to sustain? He will require long-term rehabilitation. Even while in hospital, he has bed sores. How will his siblings manage him at home once he is discharged?”

