Govt hospitals to implement centralised data entry for patients, medicines

Mumbai: The healthcare management information system (HMIS) at state-run medical colleges and hospitals is set to return a year after doctors were forced to embrace pen-and-paper to register patients and write prescriptions. The state government has received ₹269.50 crore for the same. HT Image

HMIS keeps the data centralised through an online system, where it stores patients’ medical reports and keeps track of medicine storage in each hospital to curb shortages.

“We are just manually filling outpatient papers and telling the patients to follow up with previous papers to have a record of their treatment. But digital record keeping is obviously superior,” said a doctor from one of the medical colleges.

Earlier, a private firm was hired for the digital record keeping of the patients. Due to alleged non-payment of dues, the firm decided to stop the service in state medical colleges and hospitals in July last year. As a result, hospitals and doctors were forced to keep manual records of patient’s data, including the storage of diagnostic reports.

A senior physician at JJ Hospital said HMIS is beneficial for patients, and its implementation should be done on priority as maintaining the medical records in the form of hard copy can lead to several issues. “In the monsoon, there is a chance that you might get your OPD paper wet. If a patient loses the OPD paper, then he/she will lose the prescription too. When HMIS was in place, we had everything on record, so that whenever a patient came for follow-up, we knew which drugs were prescribed previously,” the doctor added.

The state medical education department received a sanction of ₹269.50 crore to implement HMIS in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals. Rajeev Nivatkar, commissioner, medical education, said, “We have received approval and we should start the HMIS in our medical colleges and hospitals at the earliest.”

Another senior doctor from general surgery said that while using OPD paper, there are chances of misinterpretation of language due to manual handwriting, which is taken care of in HMIS where typographical errors are less. “For doctors, HMIS saves a lot of time, while attending patients in OPD since you don’t have to go through every detail in the patient’s previous documents. Since all data is available, all you need to do is add the new information that you collect on the same day,” said the doctor.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also planning to implement HMIS in all its hospitals soon.