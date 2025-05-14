Govt issues SOPs to protect inter-caste, inter-faith couples

MUMBAI: Amid incidents of attacks on couples who have entered into inter-faith or inter-caste marriages, the state government on Tuesday issued a nine-point standard operating procedure (SOP) for the protection of such couples. The SOP has been issued on directives given by the Supreme Court in 2018. Wedding ritual of putting the ring on the finger in India

A special cell will also be formed at the district level under the superintendent of police or commissioner of police; a safe house will be provided to couples in need of such a facility; and the police will also provide security to couples under threat.

The SOP also includes a state helpline, procedures for the registration of FIRs, free legal aide to couples, a district-level review committee, and submission of report to government.

With regard to the special district-level cell, a district social welfare officer and district women and child development officer will work as its members. This cell will verify the age of the couple. Once it is confirmed that neither is a minor, an investigation will be initiated on the basis of their complaint. If necessary or if demanded by the couple, a safe house should be provided to them initially for one month, at nominal charges. This facility could be extended up to six months. This safe house should be given police protection, and the couple should receive police protection if they request it.

The district collector will arrange the safe house facility, which could be a suite in a government guest house, any non-occupied staff quarters, or even a private house on a rental basis. Expenditure for the safe house will be provided from the funds of the social justice department. The couple will have to submit a self-declaration stating that they have married without any pressure and they will have to provide proof of age.

If the couple or any one of them is a minor, the police will inform the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and will provide protection to them till the CWC decides on the matter.

A helpline number 112 will be provided for complaints. Any information registered on the helpline about inter-caste or inter-religious marriages will be kept secret for the protection of the couples. If any couple comes to the police station with a complaint, claiming threat to their life, protection should be given immediately. Police should file an FIR and a senior officer will submit a report within a week. There would be a district-level review committee under the district collector. The director-general of police will file a quarterly report to the state government.

Inter-caste, inter-faith killings in Maharashtra

*January 2025 (Latur district): Mauli Sote, 18, a young man from the OBC community, and a girl from the Maratha community, were in love, both of them students. The girl’s family was opposed to the relationship. They summoned Mauli to their home on October 27, 2024, and when he arrived, a group of people attacked him with sticks and rods. Mauli was admitted to hospital but died as a result of is injuries on January 6, 2025. Govind Dure, Gopal Dure, Kamalakar Dure, Manoj Dure, Kumar Upade and Om Khedkar and others were arrested.

*July 2024 (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar): Amit Salunkhe was killed by the brother and father of his wife, Vidya Kirtishahi, as she had married Amit against their wishes. Amit was from the Gondhali community (OBC) and Vidya belongs to the neo-Buddhist community. Vidya’s father Geetaram and Appasaheb Kirtishahi, Vidya’s father and brother respectively, killed Amit by attacking him with sharp weapons.

*October 2023 (Govandi, in Mumbai): Gora Khan and his son Salman Khan and a few others killed his daughter Gulnaaz Khan and her husband Karan Chandra. Gora Khan was against the love marriage of Gulnaaz with a Hindu boy, Karan Chandra. The killed him using sharp weapons.

*December 2021 (Vaijapur tehsil, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar): Kishori Thore was killed by her mother Shobha Mote and brother Sanket. The murder was so brutal that they beheaded Kishori. She had married Avinash Thore against the wishes of her family. Her mother and brother went to visit Kishori and pretended they were not angry with her any longer. When Kishori went inside the kitchen, they attacked and killed her. Avinash managed to escape the attack.