MUMBAI: After strong objections by the BJP’s Mumbai MLAs on Thursday to seven high-end or “aspirational toilets” being constructed in South Mumbai, the state government has announced that an inquiry will be conducted by BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The legislators stated that the toilets, which will cost ₹1.73 crore each, were being constructed on footpaths against the directives of the Supreme Court, and were also in the buffer zone of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Govt stays ‘aspirational toilets’ in SoBo after BJP MLAs‘ objections

BJP MLAs Amit Satam and Atul Bhatkhalkar raised the issue of the aspirational toilets through a Calling Attention Motion. While Satam pointed out that they violated set norms by being on the footpath and in the vicinity of heritage structures, Bhatkhalkar said that only stalls of physically challenged people could be tolerated on footpaths.

Mumbai Suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar too joined the debate. “Some of these toilets are being constructed in the 66-hectare heritage precinct and its 378-hectare buffer zone which houses 94 buildings. The precinct is part of the UNESCO World Heritage list and houses Victorian, Gothic and Art Deco buildings from the 19th century. There are strict rules pertaining to construction within such precincts, which lead to hardship for residents seeking redevelopment—however, the rules seem to be lenient for contractors,” he said, demanding directives by the speaker.

Amit Satam and other MLAs said that in the absence of an elected body in the BMC, its officers were indulging in high-handed behaviour. The aspirational toilets project, they said, was being pushed by an additional municipal commissioner.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the government to probe the irregularities in construction, and whether the project was undertaken on the direction of the additional municipal commissioner (city). “The inquiry should be conducted by the BMC commissioner and the report submitted in 30 days,” he said. “It should be tabled in the assembly in the winter session, and action should be taken against BMC officers if found guilty.” Acting urban development minister Uday Samant announced that he would stay the project till the inquiry was conducted.

The initial project of 13 aspirational toilets was passed by the then Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar. BMC officials said that of the 13 toilets proposed, three on recreational and playground plots had to be scrapped while two more at Sion and Dharavi were cancelled, as the archaeology department denied permission. One, at Worli, was scrapped by the municipal commissioner. Kesarkar granted ₹11.76 crore for the remaining seven toilets from the district development committee funds.

The seven toilets—at Lion Gate, Oval Maidan, Fashion Street, Khau Galli, Vidhan Bhavan, Banganga and Reti Bunder—are under construction. “The toilets will cost ₹1.65 crore, with an additional expenditure of ₹7,60,00, as they are being built as per Swachch Bharat standards,” BMC officials said.

The project has received heritage and CRZ permissions, and the toilets are being constructed in place of the old toilets on footpaths, with ample space of more than 1.5 metres for pedestrians, according to BMC officials. The project cost went down to ₹11.76 crore from the earlier ₹22 crore owing to the drop in the number of toilets from 13 to seven.