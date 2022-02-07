Govt to allow private donors to fund conservation of monuments

Mumbai The state government is working on a major reboot of its heritage conservation policy to allow private donors and corporate houses to fund the conservation and maintenance of its monuments. This will help overcome the chronic crunch of funds and resources for the upkeep of these heritage sites and ensure the participation of local communities.

Officials said that the department of culture has proposed the creation of a ‘MahaVarasa society’ as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to allow the use of private funding like corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds along with government money for heritage conservation.

“The state government has notified a number of protected monuments, but it has a limited budget for their maintenance and upkeep. Hence, a decentralised approach is needed along with a convergence of departments like the public works department (PWD), tourism and archaeology to protect and conserve these sites and remove encroachments,” said a senior official from the department of culture.

“This will create a mechanism that works parallel to the existing government system for conservation and protection. It will bring in private funding for the upkeep of monuments, involve local communities in conservation and ensure that the financial gains from these projects are utilised for heritage conservation itself,” added another official. The technical aspects of the conservation will however be overseen by the directorate of museums and archaeology.

At present, the state government has a shoe-string allocation of ₹48 crore to conserve and protect the 375 protected monuments in Maharashtra, which include the 59 Maratha-era forts and 147 temples. The proposed scheme will also allow non-protected sites, like forts that have not been granted protected status, temples, wells and water tanks (kundas) that have a historic value and antiquity, to be conserved.

Though Maharashtra has a monument adoption scheme—’Maharashtra Vaibhav-State Protected Monuments Adoption Scheme’ announced in 2007, this has been a non-starter.

This is because it allows these private entities to ‘adopt’ monuments for long durations like 10 years, which may be a dampener for those who want to provide one-time donations. Officials said the adoption policy also may not serve the purpose where the capital costs for the repairs and conservation of these sites are substantial.

Hence, only four monuments have been given for adoption: the Naldurg fort at Osmanabad, birthplace of former deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Satara district, Ghodbunder fort, and the birthplace of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Bhagur in Nashik.

However, the scheme will also continue to exist as an option for those who want to adopt monuments.

The new policy, which will be tabled before the state cabinet soon, will ensure that grants are secured through CSR funds and even international sources. An official added that instead of being saddled with the daily maintenance of the site, the donors can contribute a one-time amount and a committee under the district collector will undertake this work, which will be overseen by the concerned assistant director of archaeology.

Tejas Garge, director, museums and archaeology, said, “Amit Deshmukh, minister for culture, had asked us to develop a holistic scheme for conservation and tourism development of protected monuments. The department developed this scheme and sent it to the state government for the cabinet’s approval. This will help us tap into sources apart from government funds for the upkeep of heritage sites.”

The ‘MahaVarasa’ society will have a state-level steering committee headed by the culture minister to lay down policy. An executive body at the district level under the collector will prepare site management and conservation plans, document these sites, and approve laser or sound-and-light shows or cultural programmes at these monuments to promote tourism in line with archaeological norms. The society will undertake the development of amenities in and around sites like forts to improve their tourism potential and create employment for locals.

More importantly, the executive committee will also look into the maintenance and tourism development at sites that have not been classified as protected monuments through public and private monies. In case these sites like small forts and wadas (old-style palaces), are privately-owned, the launch of heritage homestays and heritage hotels can be catalysed. The cultural affairs department and the directorate will be the nodal agencies for the programme.

Maya Patil (Shahapurkar), head of the department of archaeology, Ahilyabai Holkar University of Solapur, supported the idea. “In the present scheme, the adopting agencies are concerned with the benefits to themselves rather than project the history of the site through light-and-sound shows and information booklets,” she added.