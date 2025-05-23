Grace marks for 28 erroneous questions in MBA CET

Mumbai: As many as 28 questions in the recent MBA entrance exam conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET cell) have been found to be erroneous courtesy complaints raised by students. Accordingly, the CET cell has decided to give one mark each per erroneous question to students and some students are likely to get up to 10 grace marks. Representative Image. (HT Photo)

As per the notice issued by the CET cell, the MBA entrance exam was held over six sessions between April 1 and April 3. Students were allowed to file complaints/ objections between April 28 and April 30. Out of 253 complaints received by the cell, 134 pertained to the logical reasoning section, 21 for the abstract reasoning section and 35 each in the quantitative aptitude and verbal ability sections.

During verification of the complaints, errors were found in 28 questions that appeared in three different sessions. Hence, it was decided that all students in the concerned batch would be given one mark each for these questions, said the notice issued by the CET cell. The cell has also updated the answer key for six questions, the notice added.

Experts said the CET cell’s decision would lead to a significant increase in CET scores of some students, which may affect their admission process.