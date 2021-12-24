Greens complain of firecrackers to scare birds away Panje wetlands in Uran

In less than a month of opening the tidal water choke points at Panje wetlands in Uran, the greens have complained that the miscreants are at it again, blocking the water flow and setting firecrackers to scare away the migratory birds.

In its fresh complaints to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Bombay High Court-appointed Mangrove Protection and Conservation Committee, NatConnect Foundation drew their attention to the fresh proof of fire crackers and fire at Panje wetlands.

Sending the photographs and video shots of the area showing firecrackers, NatConnect director, BN Kumar, described the incident as extremely concerning. This was the second firecracker incident at Panje, he said.

Earlier, a couple of uniformed people with identity cards hanging around their necks set fire crackers in broad daylight chasing away the birds present at the wetlands.

Kumar filed an RTI application with the government to know the progress of the investigation of that firecracker incident and the urban development department informed him that the issue has been referred to the city planning agency, CIDCO, which in turn asked the police to take action. “But, we have not heard of any action and now we hear about a repeat incident,” Kumar said.

In another incident, miscreants blocked the tidal water flow at one of the five inlets. On a complaint from environmentalists Nandakumar Pawar and Kumar, the block was removed.

When contacted, CIDCO PRO, Priya Ratambe, said that CIDCO had complained to the police about the earlier sabotage attempt. “We have no information on the recent incident,” she added.