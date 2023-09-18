Gujarat man held with lion, tiger nails worth 11 lakh

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Saturday for illegal possession and attempted sale of nails of a tiger and a lion. The accused, identified as Jigar Pandya, 28, is a resident of Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, on Saturday evening, they received information from the crime branch officials that a man from Gujarat was coming to sell animal nails worth ₹11 lakh.

Acting on the tip-off, the police officers laid a trap on SV road near the MTNL office and found a man wearing a shirt and jeans standing suspiciously.

The police officers approached him and asked his name, to which he replied that he was Jigar Pandya. On searching the accused, they found two nails of a lion and a few nails of a tiger in his jeans pocket, which he was trying to sell in the city illegally and as he did not have a legal permit, said the police. “We have arrested Pandya under sections 39, 44, 48, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police are now inquiring and trying to find out who was trying to buy the nails and from where Pandya acquired them. “We suspect that the nails are from lions and tigers in the wildlife sanctuaries in Maharashtra and Gujarat, however, we are checking to find out what is the use of these nails and whether Pandya is involved in illegal smuggling and selling of other parts of the animals,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON