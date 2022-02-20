Gunrunner arrested from Jalgaon after week-long search

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man has been arrested from Jalgaon district after a week’s search for allegedly supplying pistols and cartridges in Mumbai and neighbouring districts. The ATS recently launched an operation against people selling arms illegally after they intercepted a person in Mulund with country-made pistols on January 31.

The ATS conducted raids at nine places, including Kandivali, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ullhasnagar and Uran, and arrested a total of 11 people. They also recovered 13 pistols and 36 live cartridges from the accused.

Based on the statement given by the arrested accused, three teams were formed by Mumbai ATS and sent to Jalgaon, Bhusawal and Madhya Pradesh to nab the main suppliers.

Kalachowki ATS team was in Jalgaon and after a week’s search, they managed to nab Irfan Nawab Tadvi, a resident of Jalgaon. Tadvi’s name cropped up during interrogation of 11 arrested accused and he was found instrumental in supplying arms, officials said.

Additional Director General Vineet Agrawal of the ATS said, “We have arrested many people in the last few days and are going in-depth to find out if anyone is running a factory in Maharashtra. We are questioning the accused to find out the source of weapons”.

Tadvi was produced in court and remanded in the ATS custody. The weapons are brought to Mumbai and neighbouring areas in large quantities and notorious people are buying them to maintain their supremacy in the vicinity.

We are trying to nab main suppliers and locate any factory running illegally in Maharashtra, said an ATS official.