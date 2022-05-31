Guru Satam’s son, nephew and aide get 10-yr jail

Mumbai A special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) court on Tuesday sentenced the son and nephew of gangster Guru Satam and one of their accomplices to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹15 lakh each for their 2014 extortion bid on a Dadar-based builder.

The special court had on May 25 convicted the trio - Satam’s son Bhushan, nephew Narhari aka Pankaj and one of their accomplices, Puranshankar Mishra, under relevant sections of the MCOCA and the Indian Penal Code for being part of the organised crime syndicate and conspiring to extort.

The court on Tuesday pronounced operative part of the order sentencing them. The detailed judgement is expected in due course.

According to the prosecution case, on November 26, 2014, one employee of the builder had received a call, wherein the caller introduced himself as an aide of gangster Guru Satam and demanded ransom.

The next day, the employee informed his employer about the call, who then reported the incident to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai police crime branch. The complainant claimed that, on December 2, 2014, he again received a call from Satam who demanded ₹20 lakh from him.

After the call, the AEC registered a case against Satam and on December 5, arrested Narhari. The police also arrested Mishra in January 2015 and Bhushan in February 2015.

The prosecution claimed that Bhushan was part of the syndicate run by his father and also received pecuniary gain through extortion. Besides, the prosecution alleged that Bhushan was receiving extortion money through Mishra. Narhari, the police claimed, had made an extortion call to the builder.

