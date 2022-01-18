Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Gutkha, tobacco worth 43L seized in Navi, 7 arrested
mumbai news

Gutkha, tobacco worth 43L seized in Navi, 7 arrested

Navi Mumbai crime branch has seized contraband of flavoured tobacco and gutkha worth 43 lakh and arrested seven persons in the case
Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested seven persons and seized contraband of flavoured tobacco and gutkha worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43 lakh. (HT FILE)
Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested seven persons and seized contraband of flavoured tobacco and gutkha worth 43 lakh. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has seized contraband of flavoured tobacco and gutkha worth 43 lakh and arrested seven persons in the case.

The seizure followed a tip off received by senior police inspector (crime), Shatrughan Mali, on January 15 that a large quantity of gutkha had been stocked in the Mahape MIDC area. Following this, the crime branch unit 3 started patrolling the area and laid a trap.

According to Navi Mumbai police commissioner, Bipin Kumar Singh, “The crime branch team found four tempos near Tata Motors area of MIDC, of which one was checked. The personnel found Gutkha in it. Thus, the other three were checked and they also had gutkha. On interrogation, the tempo drivers revealed that they had got the contraband from a nearby godown. We checked the godown and found gutkha there as well.”

The police informed the FDA officials and 42,72,000 worth of Maharashtra state government-banned flavoured tobacco and pan masala was seized. He added, “We also seized the four tempos worth 18 lakh used in the crime, taking the total seizure to 60.72 lakh and seven people have also been arrested.”

Explaining the modus operandi, Singh said, “The accused smuggled the contraband from other states after purchasing them at cheaper rates. They stock them in the rented godown in Mahape MIDC area. From here, they are taken in smaller vehicles like tempos to Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Thane areas for retailers to sell at higher prices.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out