Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hackers attack Worli firm’s server, demand 1 lakh in bitcoins
mumbai news

Hackers attack Worli firm’s server, demand 1 lakh in bitcoins

The company’s server was compromised and the confidential data was encrypted by the attackers, making it inaccessible for the employees, police officers said.
The alleged cyber-attack took place between January 19 and 21, the police officers said. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai A case of extortion has been registered against unidentified persons for hacking into the server of a Worli-based garment firm and demanding $1,350 (about 1 lakh) in Bitcoins in exchange for encrypted data.

The hacking came to light after one of the employees was unable to access the data on the server. He informed the company’s I-T team about it. Following their preliminary probe, it was revealed that the company’s server was compromised and the confidential data was encrypted by the attackers, making it inaccessible for the employees, police officers said.

Later, the garment firm’s accountant, Kishore Wamanpur, also a complainant in the case, received a threat email demanding $1,350 to be paid in Bitcoins in exchange for access to their encrypted data. The alleged cyber-attack took place between January 19 and 21, the police officers said.

The NM Joshi Marg police has registered an FIR under sections 385 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP