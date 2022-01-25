Hackers attack Worli firm’s server, demand 1 lakh in bitcoins

Mumbai A case of extortion has been registered against unidentified persons for hacking into the server of a Worli-based garment firm and demanding $1,350 (about ₹1 lakh) in Bitcoins in exchange for encrypted data.

The hacking came to light after one of the employees was unable to access the data on the server. He informed the company’s I-T team about it. Following their preliminary probe, it was revealed that the company’s server was compromised and the confidential data was encrypted by the attackers, making it inaccessible for the employees, police officers said.

Later, the garment firm’s accountant, Kishore Wamanpur, also a complainant in the case, received a threat email demanding $1,350 to be paid in Bitcoins in exchange for access to their encrypted data. The alleged cyber-attack took place between January 19 and 21, the police officers said.

The NM Joshi Marg police has registered an FIR under sections 385 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act.