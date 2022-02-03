Haji Malang in Kalyan, a hotspot for birds

With urban development, the habitat for birds is shrinking in cities. However, Haji Malang in Kalyan has developed as a hotspot for birding.

Unlike other parts of the city, Haji Malang has a mixed habitat with grasslands, farmlands, hills and forests on the edges. Yellow Wattled Lapwing and Short Eared Owl are some of the rare winter migrants spotted in Haji Malang over the last two weeks. Both the birds are commonly found in deserts or dry areas of Rajasthan or Gujarat.

“It is the mix of habitat in Haji Malang that attracts different species of birds like the Yellow Wattled Lapwing, which is common in wetlands or desert-prone dry areas. It is also a preferred habitat for raptors. A particular species found every year is the Imperial Eagle,” said Milind Ganatra, administration, Birds of Thane and Raigad (BOTR), an organisation of enthusiastic bird watchers from the city.

However, raptors like harriers that used to be a common sight here are now dwindling in numbers. Birders cite this could be due to good feeding habitat available in the Northern regions and hence very few harriers are migrating.

“It has been observed that birds are learning to adapt or move to different places. In the last few years, we have noticed that these birds probably find the regular habitat stagnant and hence move out to acquire new grounds. Haji Malang is a haven for birds. Such a mixed habitat is not available within the vicinity including in Mumbai,” said Prathamesh Desai, co-founder, BOTR.

Ashish Salgaonkar, an avid birder, has also noted that there are many birds that are not visiting the regular habitats. “New construction work taking up open spaces in the city is impacting the bird habitat. Many migratory birds that are commonly found in this part of the city are missing this winter. These include Isabelline wheatear, brown rock chat and Peregrine falcon. Last week, when I visited Bhopar, I noticed some waders, a big flock of black tailed godwits, northern pintails and glossy ibis. I also spotted a rare white stork in flight and about to land,” said Salgaonkar.

The pied avocet, which is common in Satpul region of Dombivli, seems to have changed its habitat towards Thane creek side. Even the Asian brown flycatcher, which is a forest bird and a regular winter migrant to the city, is scarcely found nowadays.

“Meanwhile, many birds that are common to the Kutch region are spotted in the city. The grasslands of Bhopar in Dombivli could be an attraction for them,” added Desai.

Green and greenish warblers are a Himalayan species that are found in increasing numbers within the city limits.