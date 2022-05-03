Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police seizes loudspeakers from MNS office, detains party leader
mumbai news

Mumbai Police seizes loudspeakers from MNS office, detains party leader

The Mumbai Police detained MNS’ Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others as part of the exercise.
MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali being detained on Tuesday. (ANI grab)
Updated on May 03, 2022 05:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Officers of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday seized loudspeakers from the office of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) amid tension over the party chief’s recent call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed by then. The MNS’ Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others were also detained as part of the exercise.

When reporters asked Bhanushali, while being taken away, about his next move, he could be heard saying any order from the party chief "will be followed".

This came amid a case being lodged in Aurangabad against the MNS supremo over his May 1 speech in the city when he had issued the ultimatum on the loudspeaker issue. The case was registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, a PTI report said. Organisers of the rally were also booked, an official from the city Chowk police station said.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | ‘Bagged a contract from BJP to disturb peace in Maharashtra’: Sena’s swipe at MNS

Hours ago, Maharashtra director general of police Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques. A meeting was also held wherein home minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Seth and senior police officers reviewed the law and order. Another meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was held over the issue.

Meanwhile, a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district issued a non-bailable warrant against the MNS chief in connection with a 14-year-old case and was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of the IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, according to a PTI report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hanuman chalisa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP