Mumbai Police seizes loudspeakers from MNS office, detains party leader
- The Mumbai Police detained MNS’ Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others as part of the exercise.
Officers of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday seized loudspeakers from the office of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) amid tension over the party chief’s recent call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed by then. The MNS’ Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others were also detained as part of the exercise.
When reporters asked Bhanushali, while being taken away, about his next move, he could be heard saying any order from the party chief "will be followed".
This came amid a case being lodged in Aurangabad against the MNS supremo over his May 1 speech in the city when he had issued the ultimatum on the loudspeaker issue. The case was registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, a PTI report said. Organisers of the rally were also booked, an official from the city Chowk police station said.
Hours ago, Maharashtra director general of police Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques. A meeting was also held wherein home minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Seth and senior police officers reviewed the law and order. Another meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was held over the issue.
Meanwhile, a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district issued a non-bailable warrant against the MNS chief in connection with a 14-year-old case and was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of the IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, according to a PTI report.
Beat the Delhi heat in this auto with a garden on its roof | VIDEO
A searing heatwave has left people in national capital Delhi - where temperatures have touched 45 degrees Celsius - leaving residents gasping for breath, gulping down cooling drinks and rushing to find any shade they can. Auto-rickshaw driver Mahendra Kumar has converted his auto in a literal garden - with an assortment of shrubs, small plants, flowers on top - to give his customers a 'cool ride'.
Anything can be planted in Punjab’s fertile land but not hate: Mann
In a stern warning to anti-social elements trying to disturb peace and harmony of the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that there was no place for hatred in Punjab.
Amrapali, Bengaluru girl who gave Basava Vachans a folk-rock flavour
A 25 years old singer-songwriter from Bengaluru, Amrapali Shindhe, is fast emerging as a youth icon from namma city with an unmatched voice, command over notes and an enchanting persona that she left singing sensation Kylie Minogue spellbound. The young singer recently won the 'International Icon' Season 2, where she was judged by Kylie and will now get an opportunity to perform in an album with her. Her genres include Soul, jazz, pop, and rock.
Curfew in 10 Jodhpur areas after fresh violence; Gehlot sends in top officials
Curfew was imposed in several localities of Rajasthan's Jodhpur after communal tension first erupted in the Jalori Gate area over raising a religious flag ahead of Eid late on Monday and spread to some neighbouring areas on Tuesday. The areas where restrictions have been imposed are under police stations: Udaymandir, Sadar Kotwali, Sadar Bazar, Nagauri Gate, Khandafalsa, Pratapnagar, Pratapnagar Sadar, Dev Nagar, Soorsagar and Sardarpura.
Ludhiana police release wanted poster of LIP chief Simarjeet Bains in rape case
Three weeks after Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was declared a proclaimed offender, the Ludhiana police on Tuesday released Bains' posters as a wanted accused in a case of rape. Apart from Bains, the police have released posters of his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains and Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, who are co-accused in the case.
